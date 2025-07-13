Wang Ziying of China wins women’s wheelchair singles at Wimbledon

Wang Ziying of China won her first Grand Slam title in women’s wheelchair singles by beating top-seeded Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday at Wimbledon.

Wang had lost eight of her previous nine matches against Kamiji, who has 10 major titles in singles and was looking to complete a career Grand Slam with a first championship at Wimbledon.

But Wang converted her fifth set point in the first set after a marathon game that went to deuce nine times, and then clinched victory on her first match point when Kamiji netted a backhand.

In the men’s wheelchair doubles final, No. 2 seeds Martin De la Puente of Spain and Ruben Spaargaren of the Netherlands won their first Wimbledon title by beating top-seeded British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Hewett and Reid have won six Wimbledon doubles titles, including the last two.