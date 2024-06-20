 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season
Alex Nedeljkovic
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract
NCAA March Madness
Report: NCAA presents options to expand March Madness tournaments from current 68 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_amaconnections_240620.jpg
Reflecting on legends who defined AMA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season
Alex Nedeljkovic
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract
NCAA March Madness
Report: NCAA presents options to expand March Madness tournaments from current 68 teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tomkimrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: Kim finishes Rd. 1 strong at Travelers
nbc_golf_travelersrd1hl_240620.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_amaconnections_240620.jpg
Reflecting on legends who defined AMA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retires from Berlin match because of injury

  
Published June 20, 2024 06:48 PM
Marketa Vondrousova

Jun 2, 2024; Paris, France; Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning her match against Olga Danilovic of Serbia match on day eight of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane/Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

BERLIN — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of an apparent leg injury less than two weeks before play begins at the All England Club.

Vondrousova was leading 5-3 in her second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya at the grass-court Ladies Open when she slipped behind the baseline and clutched her right leg.

The 24-year-old Czech player got up holding her right hip area and returned after a medical timeout with the upper part of her leg heavily strapped. She played two more games, losing both, and then stopped.

First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

Last year, Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Top-seeded Coco Gauff beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (6), 6-2, and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

Jabeur shook off a slow start to beat Linda Noskova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula advanced by beating Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-5.