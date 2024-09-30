 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
Stock Up, Stock Down: Terry McLaurin has found his groove with Jayden Daniels
Chicago White Sox
Any help for the lowly Chicago White Sox is likely to come from the inside
Carlos Alcaraz
Sinner and Alcaraz through to China Open semifinals, Sabalenka rolls on

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wkndwarrior_240930.jpg
Swift has bounce-back game after slow start
nbc_ffhh_jagstexan_240930.jpg
Brown, Moss are both ‘high-end flexes’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_vikingpackers_240930.jpg
Darnold is a ‘legit QB1' for remainder of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wimbledon’s plans for expansion approved by London authorities despite residents’ concerns

  
Published September 30, 2024 01:24 PM
Wimbledon

Jul 14, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates with the championship trophy on the South West balcony of Centre Court after his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB)(not pictured) in the gentlemen’s singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON — A proposal by Wimbledon organizers to expand the site of the Grand Slam tournament with 39 new tennis courts has been given the green light by local authorities.

The All England Club’s plans — which include a new 8,000-seat show court with a retractable roof — were approved by the Greater London Authority despite protests by local residents.

The planned expansion in Wimbledon Park, which is adjacent to the All England Club, would allow Wimbledon’s qualifying tournament to be held on site rather than at nearby Roehampton Community Sports Centre. But some locals have objected to the plans over concerns about the environmental impact.

Protesters assembled outside City Hall ahead of the hearing and a number spoke in the chamber during a morning session lasting more than three hours.

But Jules Pipe, London’s deputy mayor for planning, said “the proposed development would facilitate very significant benefits. I agree with my officers that these benefits clearly outweigh the harm.”

Debbie Jevans, the chair of the All England Club, promised that the project “will be delivered with a meticulous attention to detail and the utmost respect for both our neighbors and the environment.”

The All England Club says the benefits of the expansion will include a 23-acre public park where there used to be a private golf course, and a minimum of seven grass courts that will be open for community use.

“We look forward to working with all parties to bring this vision to life, delivering one of London’s greatest sporting transformations since the 2012 (Olympic) Games and securing Wimbledon’s future at the pinnacle of world sport,” Jevans said.