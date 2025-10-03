 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Duke ends Auburn’s 8-week stay at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Oregon, Illini return as postseason heats up
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - South Carolina vs Texas
UCLA and South Carolina are 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25; No. 6 TCU has highest ranking in its history
Juuso Valimaki
Utah’s Juuso Valimaki out 8-9 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_postlucav2_250310.jpg
Analyzing fallout from Doncic trade
nbc_dlb_smithandlebron_250310.jpg
Everybody in the right in LeBron-Smith debacle
nbc_horse_drewweekendrecap_250310.jpg
Owen Almighty builds momentum with Tampa Bay win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Duke ends Auburn’s 8-week stay at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Oregon, Illini return as postseason heats up
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - South Carolina vs Texas
UCLA and South Carolina are 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25; No. 6 TCU has highest ranking in its history
Juuso Valimaki
Utah’s Juuso Valimaki out 8-9 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_postlucav2_250310.jpg
Analyzing fallout from Doncic trade
nbc_dlb_smithandlebron_250310.jpg
Everybody in the right in LeBron-Smith debacle
nbc_horse_drewweekendrecap_250310.jpg
Owen Almighty builds momentum with Tampa Bay win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Players Championship