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NBA Playoff Highlights

Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Jokić kick off extremely early 2026-27 mock draft

  
Published May 6, 2026 09:00 AM

At this point in the calendar, there is a lot to be determined regarding the next season in fantasy basketball. Between free agency, the draft and injuries, there are going to be a lot of changes to NBA rosters by the time that fantasy drafts are held in the fall. With that in mind, Rotoworld staffers Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin are part of a six-round mock draft for a 10-team, eight-cat head-to-head league.

While the beginning of the mock draft was unsurprising, some picks clearly illustrate the difference between eight-cat formats and leagues in which turnovers are a scoring category. How early will Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton go after missing the entire 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon? And what should fantasy managers make of Anthony Davis, whose name has already come up in trade rumors despite not appearing in a game for the Wizards after his trade from Dallas?

Below is each round of the mock draft, which includes a third-round reversal.

Round 1


Position
Player
Team
Manager
1
C
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
Adam King, Fantasy Basketball International
2
C
Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets
Matty G, Old Man Squad
3
G
Luka Dončić
Los Angeles Lakers
JaviSan, Menace Podmen
4
G
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld
5
G
Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
Yuri Ono, BBB Fantasy Basketball
6
G
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
Noah Rubin, Rotoworld
7
G
Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers
Steve St-Pierre, Menace Podmen
8
F
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
Dan Titus, Yahoo! Sports
9
G, F
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
Jacob Dunne, Fantrax
10
G, F
Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
Dan Besbris, Old Man Squad

One question that many fantasy managers will grapple with during the draft season is whether this is the time when Wembanyama becomes the unquestioned first overall pick. Injuries limited him to 64 regular-season games in 2025-26, but the production was elite. And at 22 years of age, the 7-foot-4 phenom still has not reached his ceiling. Jokić will definitely remain in the 1.1 conversation, but it will be interesting to see what changes Denver makes during the offseason and how (or if) they affect the three-time league MVP’s production.

The most interesting pick made in the first round may be Haliburton, who did not play at all this season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. There’s no doubt that Haliburton can, when healthy, provide elite fantasy value. What will the early stages of his return look like, especially with Ivica Zubac in the fold at the center position? Also, if the Pacers land a high lottery pick, that’s another talented option for Haliburton to work with.

Round 2

1
F
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
Dan Besbris, Old Man Squad
2
F, C
Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
Jacob Dunne, Fantrax
3
F, C
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
Dan Titus, Yahoo! Sports
4
G
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
Steve St-Pierre, Menace Podmen
5
G, F
Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks
Noah Rubin, Rotoworld
6
F, C
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
Yuri Ono, BBB Fantasy Basketball
7
F
Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers
Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld
8
G, F
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
JaviSan, Menace Podmen
9
G
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
Matty G, Old Man Squad
10
F, C
Anthony Davis
Washington Wizards
Adam King, Fantasy Basketball International

As good as Flagg was during his rookie season, the sky may be the limit for him in Year Two. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd’s decision to use him at point guard was questioned early on, but the approach may benefit the talented forward in the future. Getting a healthy Kyrie Irving back on the court will help, and Dallas will also have a lottery pick to work into the fold this summer.

Antetokounmpo, whose future in Milwaukee remains undetermined, and Davis are two other interesting second-round picks. The Bucks can’t sign Antetokounmpo to an extension until October 1; will they have an idea of what the star forward wants before then? And if Giannis is traded, where will he land? When healthy, he’s an excellent option in eight-cat formats, especially in roster builds in which free-throw percentage is being punted.

Davis has yet to appear in a game for the Wizards after Washington acquired him from the Mavericks. Injuries have been an issue in recent years, making him a challenging player to rely on in fantasy leagues. How well will Davis fit alongside Alex Sarr? Also, AD’s name has come up in some trade rumors. Would Washington entertain the possibility if the return is favorable?

Round 3

1
G
James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dan Besbris, Old Man Squad
2
F, C
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jacob Dunne, Fantrax
3
G
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
Dan Titus, Yahoo! Sports
4
C
Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
Steve St-Pierre, Menace Podmen
5
G, F
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
Noah Rubin, Rotoworld
6
G
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
Yuri Ono, BBB Fantasy Basketball
7
G
LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld
8
F, C
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
JaviSan, Menace Podmen
9
G, F
Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
Matty G, Old Man Squad
10
G, F
Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers
Adam King, Fantasy Basketball International

This is the round where some turnover-prone playmakers could represent significant value in 2026-27 if they were to go this low. Harden, Giddey, Ball and Avdija can all be highly valuable options in eight-cat formats, as was the case this season. For Giddey and Avdija, the question for next season is the fit of the roster around them.

In Chicago, they’re hiring a new front office and head coach; Giddey should have the ball in his hands plenty, but who else is in the fold besides Matas Buzelis is something that will be considered in fantasy drafts. As for Avdija, does his usage take a significant hit with a healthy Damian Lillard (Achilles) on the court? He’s coming off the best season of his NBA career to date, and adding a consistent shooter of Lillard’s caliber should help with Portland’s offensive spacing.

Mentions
NBA SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokić Shai Gilgeous-Alexander copy.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo IND_Haliburton_Tyrese.jpg Tyrese Haliburton NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day Anthony Davis CHI_Giddey_Josh.jpg Josh Giddey POR_Avdija_Deni.jpg Deni Avdija
NBA Playoff Highlights