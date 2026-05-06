Fantasy Basketball: Wembanyama, Jokić kick off extremely early 2026-27 mock draft

At this point in the calendar, there is a lot to be determined regarding the next season in fantasy basketball. Between free agency, the draft and injuries, there are going to be a lot of changes to NBA rosters by the time that fantasy drafts are held in the fall. With that in mind, Rotoworld staffers Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin are part of a six-round mock draft for a 10-team, eight-cat head-to-head league.

While the beginning of the mock draft was unsurprising, some picks clearly illustrate the difference between eight-cat formats and leagues in which turnovers are a scoring category. How early will Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton go after missing the entire 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon? And what should fantasy managers make of Anthony Davis, whose name has already come up in trade rumors despite not appearing in a game for the Wizards after his trade from Dallas?

Below is each round of the mock draft, which includes a third-round reversal.

Round 1



Position

Player

Team

Manager

1

C

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs

Adam King, Fantasy Basketball International

2

C

Nikola Jokić

Denver Nuggets

Matty G, Old Man Squad

3

G

Luka Dončić

Los Angeles Lakers

JaviSan, Menace Podmen

4

G

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

5

G

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers

Yuri Ono, BBB Fantasy Basketball

6

G

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

Noah Rubin, Rotoworld

7

G

Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers

Steve St-Pierre, Menace Podmen

8

F

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks

Dan Titus, Yahoo! Sports

9

G, F

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jacob Dunne, Fantrax

10

G, F

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets

Dan Besbris, Old Man Squad



One question that many fantasy managers will grapple with during the draft season is whether this is the time when Wembanyama becomes the unquestioned first overall pick. Injuries limited him to 64 regular-season games in 2025-26, but the production was elite. And at 22 years of age, the 7-foot-4 phenom still has not reached his ceiling. Jokić will definitely remain in the 1.1 conversation, but it will be interesting to see what changes Denver makes during the offseason and how (or if) they affect the three-time league MVP’s production.

The most interesting pick made in the first round may be Haliburton, who did not play at all this season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. There’s no doubt that Haliburton can, when healthy, provide elite fantasy value. What will the early stages of his return look like, especially with Ivica Zubac in the fold at the center position? Also, if the Pacers land a high lottery pick, that’s another talented option for Haliburton to work with.

Round 2

1

F

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

Dan Besbris, Old Man Squad

2

F, C

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors

Jacob Dunne, Fantrax

3

F, C

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks

Dan Titus, Yahoo! Sports

4

G

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

Steve St-Pierre, Menace Podmen

5

G, F

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks

Noah Rubin, Rotoworld

6

F, C

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Yuri Ono, BBB Fantasy Basketball

7

F

Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers

Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

8

G, F

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics

JaviSan, Menace Podmen

9

G

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers

Matty G, Old Man Squad

10

F, C

Anthony Davis

Washington Wizards

Adam King, Fantasy Basketball International



As good as Flagg was during his rookie season, the sky may be the limit for him in Year Two. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd’s decision to use him at point guard was questioned early on, but the approach may benefit the talented forward in the future. Getting a healthy Kyrie Irving back on the court will help, and Dallas will also have a lottery pick to work into the fold this summer.

Antetokounmpo, whose future in Milwaukee remains undetermined, and Davis are two other interesting second-round picks. The Bucks can’t sign Antetokounmpo to an extension until October 1; will they have an idea of what the star forward wants before then? And if Giannis is traded, where will he land? When healthy, he’s an excellent option in eight-cat formats, especially in roster builds in which free-throw percentage is being punted.

Davis has yet to appear in a game for the Wizards after Washington acquired him from the Mavericks. Injuries have been an issue in recent years, making him a challenging player to rely on in fantasy leagues. How well will Davis fit alongside Alex Sarr? Also, AD’s name has come up in some trade rumors. Would Washington entertain the possibility if the return is favorable?

Round 3

1

G

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dan Besbris, Old Man Squad

2

F, C

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jacob Dunne, Fantrax

3

G

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets

Dan Titus, Yahoo! Sports

4

C

Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons

Steve St-Pierre, Menace Podmen

5

G, F

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

Noah Rubin, Rotoworld

6

G

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls

Yuri Ono, BBB Fantasy Basketball

7

G

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets

Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld

8

F, C

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

JaviSan, Menace Podmen

9

G, F

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers

Matty G, Old Man Squad

10

G, F

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers

Adam King, Fantasy Basketball International



This is the round where some turnover-prone playmakers could represent significant value in 2026-27 if they were to go this low. Harden, Giddey, Ball and Avdija can all be highly valuable options in eight-cat formats, as was the case this season. For Giddey and Avdija, the question for next season is the fit of the roster around them.

In Chicago, they’re hiring a new front office and head coach; Giddey should have the ball in his hands plenty, but who else is in the fold besides Matas Buzelis is something that will be considered in fantasy drafts. As for Avdija, does his usage take a significant hit with a healthy Damian Lillard (Achilles) on the court? He’s coming off the best season of his NBA career to date, and adding a consistent shooter of Lillard’s caliber should help with Portland’s offensive spacing.

