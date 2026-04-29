Fantasy Basketball Stock Up, Stock Down: Wemby flourishes while Jokić takes a hit

Given the difference between the regular season and the playoffs, reading too much into a player’s production when considering their fantasy outlook for the following season can be a fool’s errand. However, there is room to praise some players and express concern about the fantasy futures of others. Below are a few players whose stocks have either improved or declined based on how they’ve played in these playoffs.

Stock Up

C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs received excellent contributions from multiple players in their first-round series against the Trail Blazers, including De’Aaron Fox. However, the Trail Blazers’ inability to “solve” Wembanyama factored into their shooting just 40.3 percent from the field in the five-game series.

In the four games he appeared in, the 7-foot-4 phenom blocked four shots per game while also averaging 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers and shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 91.3 percent from the foul line. The regular season and playoffs are different deals, but we may be approaching an era in which Wembanyama stands to be the unquestioned top pick in fantasy drafts.

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander will also deserve pick 1.1 consideration in some leagues, given the track record of consistently elite fantasy production. In the Thunder’s four-game sweep of the Suns, the reigning league MVP averaged 33.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 89.8 percent from the foul line.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s steals production did not match his regular-season average (1.4 spg), but he’s averaged at least one steal per game in every season of his NBA career except for one (2020-21).

G Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

Regardless of how the Timberwolves’ first-round series with Denver concludes, Dosunmu’s Game 4 performance will be discussed for quite some time in the Twin Cities. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) suffering injuries that sidelined them for the rest of the series, if not longer, Dosunmu scored a career-high 43 points to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead. Denver won Game 5 to extend the series, but this could be a good showcase for Dosunmu, who will be a free agent this summer.

F Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns

Brooks has never been a great fantasy option, especially in category leagues, due mainly to the low field-goal percentage and limited overall production. However, he’s coming off a regular season in which he averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game, and Brooks was arguably the lone bright spot for the Suns in their series sweep at the hands of Oklahoma City.

Averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.5 three-pointers per game, the veteran wing shot 45.9 percent from the field and 100 percent from the foul line. There will be some questions going into next season, most notably what happens with a fully healthy Jalen Green in the lineup. However, Brooks’ play may have raised his fantasy value somewhat, especially in points leagues.

G/F RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes’ play in Games 3 and 4 was a major factor in the Raptors’ ability to even their first-round series with Cleveland at two games apiece. Still, Barrett has been consistently productive throughout the series. Through four games, he has averaged 24.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers, shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 59.1 percent from the foul line.

The free-throw percentage and turnovers (3.5 per game) have left something to be desired, but Barrett’s play is one reason why the Raptors have, to this point, survived Brandon Ingram’s limited production. Like Brooks, Barrett is usually a better option for points leagues than for category leagues, but his play thus far may positively affect RJ’s perception heading into drafts in the fall.

Stock Down

C Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Yes, Jokić leads all players in rebounds and assists in these playoffs. But he has not been his usual efficient self in the Nuggets’ first-round series against the Timberwolves. Aaron Gordon‘s injury has been a factor, but so has Rudy Gobert‘s defense. Through four games, Jokić is shooting 42.2 percent from the field and committing nearly four turnovers per game.

Few, if any, fantasy managers will harbor any concerns about Jokić going into drafts next fall, nor should they. But, unlike in seasons past, The Joker may not be a lock to go first overall in drafts. However, that says more about Wembanyama than it does Jokić, to be fair to the three-time league MVP.

C Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

There’s never a good time during the postseason for a player to struggle. But the timing may be even worse for Duren, who will be a restricted free agent this summer. After earning his first All-Star Game appearance in February, he’s had a tough time in the Pistons’ first-round series against the Magic.

Through four games, Duren has averaged 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.8 blocks and 3.0 turnovers per game. The production downturn is one reason the Pistons are staring at a 3-1 deficit heading into Wednesday’s Game 5. We’ll see how these playoffs affect the asking price in free agency this summer.

C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Clingan is another post player who struggled after taking a step forward during the regular season. In five games, the Trail Blazers’ pivot averaged 7.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers, shooting 30.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the foul line. The good news for Clingan going into next season is that few centers in the NBA can hold a candle to Victor Wembanyama, and Portland won’t play San Antonio more than four times. However, this was not a good way for the 7-foot-2 center to go into the offseason.

G Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Booker had a rough go of it in the Suns’ four-game sweep at the hands of Oklahoma City. While he scored at least 22 points in three of the four games, Phoenix’s star guard averaged 4.0 turnovers per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc. Booker’s fantasy outlook for next season should not take much of a hit, if any, especially if the Suns are fully healthy at draft time.

G/F Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

Clingan wasn’t the only player on this list to have his status as a starter questioned at some point in his team’s first-round series. Bridges, who went scoreless in Game 3, remained in the starting lineup for Games 4 and 5 against the Hawks, but his playing time has decreased. Through five games, Bridges has averaged 7.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.

The only thing more frustrating than the production has been the lack of aggression on offense, a concern since the All-Star break. While Bridges’ availability has given his fantasy value a boost, that may not be the case at draft time in the fall.