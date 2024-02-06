Watch Now
Analyzing Scheffler's golf swing
Brandel Chamblee takes an in-depth look at Scottie Scheffler's golf swing and explains the unique movement of Scheffler's feet.
Brandel Chamblee takes an in-depth look at Scottie Scheffler's golf swing and explains the unique movement of Scheffler's feet.
The Golf Central crew discuss the course layout at the WM Phoenix Open while also explaining why the atmosphere makes the event "unlike any other."
Luke Donald joins Golf Central to discuss his return as the Ryder Cup captain in 2025, improving his game this year and his approach at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's comments on LIV and PIF, Wyndham Clark winning a shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am and what the current state of golf is in 2024.
Take a look back at the players who thrived during the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, including Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon and Wyndham Clark, who won after the event was called after 54 holes.
PGA Tour Rules Official Gary Young joins Golf Today to discuss what went into the decision to shorten this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes due to inclement weather.
Wyndham Clark details how he found out about his Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory after the event was shortened to 54 holes, what worked in his putting game and much more.
Todd Lewis takes inside the rough weather hitting Pebble Beach and the rest of the Golf Central crew talk about whether the tournament will be able to finish on Monday.
The Golf Central Pregame crew breaks the news that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is moving Round 4 to Monday and analyzes the protocols for how the event can proceed.
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the men's competitive course record was broken.
Wyndham Clark made a huge leap on moving day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, breaking the men's competitive record at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.