MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PNC Championship - Final Round
Tiger teases big announcement Monday of Genesis week
AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
Joey Logano on Ty Gibbs: ‘His words don’t mean nothing to me anymore’
nbc_cbb_tomizzointv_240130.jpg
How to watch Michigan State vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_breerintv_240206.jpg
Breer breaks down Bill Belichick’s future
nbc_cbb_minpaynemini_240206.jpg
Family is ‘everything’ for Minnesota’s Payne
nbc_pl_plrawarsvliv_240206.jpg
PL RAW: Arsenal sink Liverpool, spark title hopes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Analyzing Scheffler's golf swing

February 6, 2024 09:24 AM
Brandel Chamblee takes an in-depth look at Scottie Scheffler's golf swing and explains the unique movement of Scheffler's feet.
dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_schefflerv2_240130.jpg
7:00
Analyzing Scheffler’s golf swing
nbc_golf_gc_welcometophoenix_240205.jpg
8:33
Course layout and environment at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_gc_donaldint_240205.jpg
7:34
Donald ready for changes in golf ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gc_roundtablev2_240205.jpg
12:37
Roundtable: PIF hurdles, Pebble Beach shortened
nbc_golf_sales_penskepebblebeach_240205.jpg
1:27
Clark, Åberg impress at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_gt_garyyoungintv2_240205.jpg
8:13
Shortening Pebble Beach was a ‘difficult’ decision
nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
12:26
Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am
pebblebeachweatherupdatedrd4.jpg
4:12
High winds and rain batter Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_gc_tourupdate_240204__026346.jpg
4:04
PGA Tour suspends play at Pebble Beach to Monday
nbc_golf_pebblebeachproamrnd3v3_240203.jpg
8:05
Highlights: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndamclark_240203.jpg
1:33
Clark sets Pebble Beach record on moving day
nbc_gc_lewisonweather_240203.jpg
5:47
Fans won’t be at Pebble Beach on Sunday
