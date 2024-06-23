Skip navigation
Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Scottie Scheffler wins sixth Tour event of season after disruptive finish at Travelers Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Scottie Scheffler wins sixth Tour event of season after disruptive finish at Travelers Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Capobianco's dives from springboard final
June 23, 2024 04:24 PM
Watch all of Andrew Capobianco's dives from the men's 3m springboard final the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials that earned him a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
