 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres Mike Shildt
Padres hire Shildt as third manager in four seasons
NV5 Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank - Round Three
Back on track, Meyer is potentially four rounds from PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge - Preview Day 2
Rex & Lav pod: Health not biggest question for Tiger

Top Clips

nbc_dog_poodletoy_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Miniature Poodle
nbc_dog_keeshond_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Keeshond
nbc_bfa_clippers_231121.jpg
Harden, Russ have Clippers starting to look better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres Mike Shildt
Padres hire Shildt as third manager in four seasons
NV5 Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank - Round Three
Back on track, Meyer is potentially four rounds from PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge - Preview Day 2
Rex & Lav pod: Health not biggest question for Tiger

Top Clips

nbc_dog_poodletoy_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Miniature Poodle
nbc_dog_keeshond_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Keeshond
nbc_bfa_clippers_231121.jpg
Harden, Russ have Clippers starting to look better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Beat Feuz wins 'Super Bowl of alpine skiing'

January 23, 2022 08:10 AM
Two-time Olympic medalist Beat Feuz of Switzerland scored his first race win of the season, getting it in the biggest event on the calendar: the iconic Hahnenkamm downhill race in Kitzbuehel.