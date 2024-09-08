 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Boise State at Oregon
No. 7 Oregon prevails over Boise State 37-34 on last-second field goal
Jim Harbaugh
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction: Odds, best bets, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1
NCAA Football: South Florida at Alabama
Milroe, No. 4 Alabama pull away in 4th to beat heavy underdog South Florida 42-16

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oregonboise_coachlanningint_240906.jpg
Lanning: Oregon ‘resilient’ in tight win vs. Boise
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_finalfg_240907.jpg
Oregon defeats Boise State on game-winning FG
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_oregontd5_240907.jpg
Whittington’s 100-yarder ties Oregon with Boise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Boise State at Oregon
No. 7 Oregon prevails over Boise State 37-34 on last-second field goal
Jim Harbaugh
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction: Odds, best bets, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1
NCAA Football: South Florida at Alabama
Milroe, No. 4 Alabama pull away in 4th to beat heavy underdog South Florida 42-16

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oregonboise_coachlanningint_240906.jpg
Lanning: Oregon ‘resilient’ in tight win vs. Boise
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_finalfg_240907.jpg
Oregon defeats Boise State on game-winning FG
nbc_cfb_oregonboise_oregontd5_240907.jpg
Whittington’s 100-yarder ties Oregon with Boise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jeanty scores third touchdown vs. Oregon

September 8, 2024 01:02 AM
Ashton Jeanty adds on to his monster statline by scoring his third touchdown against Oregon, giving the Broncos the lead in the fourth quarter.