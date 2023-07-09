Calmejane brought down by fan's jerseys in Stage 9

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers
2023 MLB Home Run Derby Pick: Mookie Betts
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_celebritysoftballeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers
2023 MLB Home Run Derby Pick: Mookie Betts
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_celebritysoftballeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Calmejane brought down by fan's jerseys in Stage 9

July 9, 2023 08:34 AM
Lilian Calmejane was brought to the ground by the commemorative jerseys of a fan as he rode in the peloton, setting him off to a rough start in Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France.