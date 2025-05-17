Charlene's Dream dominates the Gallorette Stakes

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
New York wins opener against Las Vegas 92-78 after celebrating 2024 title with ring, banner ceremony
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
PGA: Driver-testing results kept confidential to ‘protect players’
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
New York Liberty celebrate last season’s WNBA title with banner, ring ceremony before opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Witty surges to Jim McKay Turf Sprint victory
Retribution pulls away to win Chick Lang Stakes
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
New York wins opener against Las Vegas 92-78 after celebrating 2024 title with ring, banner ceremony
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
PGA: Driver-testing results kept confidential to ‘protect players’
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
New York Liberty celebrate last season’s WNBA title with banner, ring ceremony before opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Witty surges to Jim McKay Turf Sprint victory
Retribution pulls away to win Chick Lang Stakes
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Charlene's Dream dominates the Gallorette Stakes
May 17, 2025 02:29 PM
Ed Moger Jr.'s 4-year-old filly Charlene's Dream runs away with the Gallorette Stakes, winning by multiple lengths at Pimlico Race Course.
Latest Clips
02:35
Witty surges to Jim McKay Turf Sprint victory
02:32
Retribution pulls away to win Chick Lang Stakes
02:22
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
02:44
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness
02:06
Preakness in the Middle with Frankie Muniz
01:02
Horse trainers weigh in on Triple Crown schedule
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
06:50
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
02:38
Johnson, Sandman bring new fans to horse racing
03:10
Margie’s Intention storms to Black-Eyed Susan win
03:41
Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year extension
15:48
PL Update: Chelsea outmuscle Manchester United
04:04
Maresca shares takeaways from win over Man United
02:51
Emery gauges Villa’s chances for a top-five finish
02:18
Man Utd ‘will be prepared’ for Europa League final
03:47
James, Cucurella react to win over Man United
11:35
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 37
02:43
Awesome Aaron muscles to Pimlico Special win
01:45
‘Load management’ for Preakness horses w/ Kornacki
02:31
Journalism may have run Preakness if he won Derby
01:57
Cucurella delivers to make it 1-0 over Man United
02:30
Bosserati holds on to win the Very One Stakes
09:13
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Spurs Matchweek 37
01:23
Kamara drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Spurs
01:22
Konsa gives Aston Villa 1-0 lead over Spurs
01:14
Week 17 games that will be crucial in fantasy
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue