 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Qualifying
Pocono Raceway Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
William Byron wins Pocono Cup Series pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_breederscuprace2_230722.jpg
Geaux Rocket Ride’s late push wins Haskell Stakes
nbc_indy_iowarace1hl_230722.jpg
Highlights: Newgarden wins Iowa Race 1
nbc_horseracing_breederscuprace1_230722.jpg
Therapist charges to win United Nations Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Qualifying
Pocono Raceway Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
William Byron wins Pocono Cup Series pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_breederscuprace2_230722.jpg
Geaux Rocket Ride’s late push wins Haskell Stakes
nbc_indy_iowarace1hl_230722.jpg
Highlights: Newgarden wins Iowa Race 1
nbc_horseracing_breederscuprace1_230722.jpg
Therapist charges to win United Nations Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clark serves as Grand Marshal for IndyCar at Iowa

July 22, 2023 05:36 PM
Dave Burns catches up with Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark ahead of her ceremonial duties as Grand Marshal for the IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa Speedway.