Kaliakmanis finds Miller for TD grab

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With 12 new clubs and ball, Shane Lowry leaps into contention in Abu Dhabi
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
PGA Tour determines ‘serious misconduct’ in disqualifying pro from Cabo event
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Taylor escapes for TD as Minnesota strikes first
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
Wilson stays hot with late goal v. Crystal Palace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With 12 new clubs and ball, Shane Lowry leaps into contention in Abu Dhabi
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
PGA Tour determines ‘serious misconduct’ in disqualifying pro from Cabo event
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Taylor escapes for TD as Minnesota strikes first
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
Wilson stays hot with late goal v. Crystal Palace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kaliakmanis finds Miller for TD grab
November 9, 2024 12:38 PM
Rutgers answers Minnesota's TD with one of its own as Athan Kaliakmanis connects with Dymere Miller for a 1-yard score with 3:31 left to play in the first quarter.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue