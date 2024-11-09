 Skip navigation
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Three
With 12 new clubs and ball, Shane Lowry leaps into contention in Abu Dhabi
World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
PGA Tour determines ‘serious misconduct’ in disqualifying pro from Cabo event

nbc_cfb_minntaylortd_241109.jpg
Taylor escapes for TD as Minnesota strikes first
nbc_pl_whueve_241109.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_241109.jpg
Wilson stays hot with late goal v. Crystal Palace

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kaliakmanis finds Miller for TD grab

November 9, 2024 12:38 PM
Rutgers answers Minnesota's TD with one of its own as Athan Kaliakmanis connects with Dymere Miller for a 1-yard score with 3:31 left to play in the first quarter.