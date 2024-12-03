 Skip navigation
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Previews
No longer just about his game, Tiger Woods’ talking points are about THE game
Cycling - Road - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1
Remco Evenepoel sustains fractures in training accident with Belgian postal vehicle
The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
These PGA Tour players made the biggest strokes-gained improvements, declines

nbc_bet_bigtenbig12_241203.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Big Ten, Big 12 title games
tiger_mpx.jpg
How Tiger authored his ‘transcendent’ 2000 season
nbc_gt_bestoftiger_241203.jpg
Tiger taking up ‘spokesman’ role for PGA Tour

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bet it in a Minute: UNLV-Boise State, Tulane-Army

December 3, 2024 11:45 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas reveal their favorite plays for Friday matchups in college football's conference championship week, including UNLV vs. Boise State and Tulane vs. Army.