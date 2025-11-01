 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Phoenix starting lineup: Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR Cup championship race
Duke v Clemson
Nate Sheppard’s 3-yard TD, Duke’s 2-point conversion stun Clemson 46-45
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
WWT Championship field: Sponsor invite Johnny Keefer could still earn Masters invite with win
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornackifour_251101.jpg
Sierra Leone fighting against history in Classic
nbc_horse_turf_251101.jpg
Ethical Diamond scores upset win in BC Turf
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251101.jpg
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Altmyer leads Illinois past Rutgers

November 1, 2025 04:25 PM
Luke Altmyer accounted for all five of Illinois’ touchdowns, leading the Fighting Illini to a 35-13 victory over Rutgers in Week 10.

nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_251101.jpg
03:07
HLs: Altmyer accounts for five TDs vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_pgbeilemaintv_251101.jpg
56
Bielema: ILL showed ‘competitive spirit’ vs. RU
nbc_cfb_uofitd5_251101.jpg
42
Altmyer slings fourth TD pass to Dixon
nbc_cfb_uofitd4_251101.jpg
37
Altmyer and Clement connect for impressive TD
nbc_cfb_htcoachcarousel_251101.jpg
02:58
Ranking the open Power 4 head coach jobs
nbc_cfb_uofitd3_251101.jpg
01:13
Beatty scores Illinois’ third TD vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_uofitd2_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer scores TD on crafty trick play vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_rutgersint_251101.jpg
26
Rutgers’ Gnago intercepts Altmyer’s tipped pass
nbc_cfb_uofitd1_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer rolls out and finds Feagin for touchdown
nbc_cfb_nwryanfieldrebuild_251030.jpg
04:05
Behind the scenes of Northwestern’s new Ryan Field
nbc_bte_ndbc_251030.jpg
02:06
Notre Dame ‘could punish’ BC in rivalry matchup
nbc_bte_vanderbilttexas_251030.jpg
01:39
Vandy vs. Texas ‘feels like an elimination game’
nbc_bte_miamismu_251030.jpg
01:50
Dalzell: Miami ‘should cause problems’ for SMU
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251029.jpg
07:27
Week 10 underdog picks: Wake Forest, Cal, SMU
nbc_rtf_uscneb_251029.jpg
05:17
USC, Nebraska have opportunity to reset narratives
nbc_rtf_oktenn_251029.jpg
03:22
Oklahoma-Tennessee feels like an elimination game
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251029.jpg
03:05
Will chaos rule Week 10 before first CFP ranking?
nbc_rtf_heismanrank_251029.jpg
06:02
Simpson, Mendoza lead Auerbach’s Heisman rankings
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251029.jpg
03:28
Vanderbilt faces big test against Texas
nbc_rtf_lanefuture_251029.jpg
02:11
Perry predicts Kiffin will run it back with Rebels
nbc_rtf_bkreax_251029.jpg
12:07
Why it felt like Kelly didn’t push LSU ‘forward’
nbc_rtf_dabofuture_251029.jpg
04:03
How Swinney could send ‘shockwaves’ to carousel
nbc_bte_week10_251029.jpg
02:22
CFB Week 10 best bets: UMD WR Farooq, UM total
nbc_bte_oklahomaten_251029.jpg
02:22
Tennessee could have a ‘big night’ vs. Oklahoma
nbc_bte_pennstateohiostate_251029.jpg
01:55
Dalzell can’t back Penn State vs. Ohio State
nbc_bte_georgiaflorida_251029.jpg
02:10
Don’t sleep on Florida’s Lagway vs. Georgia
Dylan_Raiola_102925.jpg
01:57
Raiola’s under for rush yards vs. USC a ‘gift’
nbc_pff_rutgersillinois_251029.jpg
01:30
Opposite play styles to clash in Rutgers-Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251025.jpg
02:10
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
01:50
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_kornackifour_251101.jpg
01:16
Sierra Leone fighting against history in Classic
nbc_horse_turf_251101.jpg
02:45
Ethical Diamond scores upset win in BC Turf
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251101.jpg
01:30
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
nbc_horse_distaff_251101.jpg
02:58
Scylla routs the field in Breeders’ Cup Distaff
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251101.jpg
01:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
nbc_horse_kornackithree_251101.jpg
02:13
Lukas’ impact on the Breeders’ Cup with Kornacki
nbc_horse_sprint_251101.jpg
01:30
Bentornato pulls away to win Breeders’ Cup Sprint
nbc_horse_kornackitwo_251101.jpg
02:13
2025 Breeders’ Cup Sprint’s David vs. Goliath
nbc_pl_totche_251101.jpg
08:13
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
nbc_horse_turfsprint_251101.jpg
01:12
Shisospicy speeds to Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint win
nbc_pl_totchepostgame_251101.jpg
01:41
Chelsea punish Spurs in derby win
nbc_horse_fillymaresprint_251101.jpg
01:35
Splendora dominates the BC Filly & Mare Sprint
nbc_horse_kornacihit_251101.jpg
04:22
Ortiz’s Breeders’ Cup success with Kornacki
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251101.jpg
01:51
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
nbc_pl_fulvwolextendedhighlights_251101.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Wolves Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_burarsv2_251101.jpg
08:36
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_leedsbrighton_251101.jpg
10:02
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leeds Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_cpvbrehl_251101.jpg
09:35
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brentford MWK 10
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251101.jpg
01:36
Arteta shares Arsenal’s keys to victory v. Burnley
nbc_pl_postgamemultiplegamesv2_251101.jpg
02:40
‘Exceptional’ Arsenal take care of Burnley
nbc_pl_nfmu_251101.jpg
13:40
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 10
nbc_horse_willwaldenbreederscupftr_251101.jpg
03:50
Walden overcomes addiction to reach Breeders’ Cup
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251101.jpg
01:52
Diallo rockets Man United level at 2-2 with Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251101.jpg
01:18
Mosquera’s own goal gives Fulham 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251101.jpg
01:29
Gomez’s brace makes it 3-0 for Brighton over Leeds
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251101.jpg
01:35
Wilson curls Fulham 2-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251101.jpg
01:22
Gomez makes it 2-0 for Brighton against Leeds
nbc_pl_cpgoalcollins_251101.jpg
01:12
Collins’ own goal doubles Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251101.jpg
01:19
Savona stuns Man United to give Forest 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251101.jpg
01:17
Gibbs-White brings Forest level with Man United