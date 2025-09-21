 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana State
Nussmeier’s four touchdowns lead No. 3 LSU to dominant 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins the 450 SuperMotocross World Championship for the third time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
Takeaways from Week 4 of College Football: Indiana makes a statement, Clemson collapses again

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother

Top News

NCAA Football: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana State
Nussmeier’s four touchdowns lead No. 3 LSU to dominant 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins the 450 SuperMotocross World Championship for the third time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
Takeaways from Week 4 of College Football: Indiana makes a statement, Clemson collapses again

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother

Watch Now

Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois

September 21, 2025 12:40 AM
Indiana dominated Illinois in every facet of the game on Saturday night, with Fernando Mendoza throwing five touchdown passes in a statement victory at Memorial Stadium.

Related Videos

Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
nbc_rtf_gametalk1_250920.jpg
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
nbc_rtf_gametalk2_250920.jpg
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_hotseat_250920.jpg
09:26
Seats get hotter for Gundy, Dabo and Fickell
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
41
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week
nbc_cfb_indi_td6_250920.jpg
50
Indiana RB Black explodes for 40-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_purduendhl_250920.jpg
09:38
Highlights: Notre Dame routs Purdue in South Bend
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricelovecomp_250920.jpg
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indiana_td2_250920.jpg
55
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_Cfb_pricekotd_250920.jpg
02:03
Price returns kickoff 100 yards for third TD
nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
nbc_cfb_ndtd4_250920.jpg
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
nbc_cfb_ndint_250920.jpg
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mdwischl_250920.jpg
09:53
HLs: Washington and Maryland roll past Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
35
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_purtd1_250920.jpg
42
Purdue pulls off crafty trick play for TD vs. ND

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
49
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
37
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
02:37
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother
nbc_smx_vialle_250921.jpg
37
Vialle finishes SMX season strong with podium
nbc_smx_hammacker_250921.jpg
01:02
Hammaker: ‘My time will come’ after SMX Finals
nbc_smx_shimoda_250921.jpg
01:30
Shimoda’s SMX world title ‘a confidence booster’
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
cw_bz.jpg
01:04
Country star Zimmerman checks in from SMX Finals
usa_kenya_relay.jpg
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400 final
cc_pov.jpg
02:20
Cianciarulo takes you around SMX Las Vegas track
oly_atm4x100_worlds_runoff_250920.jpg
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100 final
nbc_imsa_porscheindy_250920.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_faisontdv2_250920.jpg
01:44
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass
nbc_imsa_lamboindy_250920.jpg
10:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_tuggletd_250920.jpg
01:35
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250920.jpg
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_pl_fulbre_250920.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Battle_on_the_Bricks_quals_raw.jpg
13:15
Qualifying highlights: Battle on the Bricks, Indy
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_imsa_bloomqvistgtp_250920.jpg
01:16
Blomqvist: ‘Game on’ for Acura in GTP at Indy
nbc_imsa_boullelpm2_250920.jpg
01:11
Indy feels like ‘second home track’ to Boulle
nbc_imsa_harpergtdpro_250920.jpg
01:32
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_imsa_stevensonpole_250920.jpg
01:02
Stevenson wins first career pole in Indianapolis
nbc_pl_bhavtotehlv4_250920.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_250920.jpg
01:16
Carr drops dime to Fields for 66-yard ND TD