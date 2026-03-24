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Love enjoying the NFL draft process

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Smith on how Ash's defense prepared him for NFL

March 24, 2026 01:42 PM
DeVonta Smith discusses his showing at the Notre Dame Pro Day, what it was like top play for defensive coordinator Chris Ash and how the Fighting Irish prepared him for the next level.

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