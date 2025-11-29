Black puts Purdue in spin cycle for second TD

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Commanders OTA
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s head football coach
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d8b6db0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4815x2708+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F05%2F28%2F4010b78e4d639794ec6adc99497c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248910745
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianafourthtd_251128.jpg
Hemby races 82 yards to add to Indiana’s lead
nbc_cfb_indianafirsttd_251128.jpg
Black punches in Indiana TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mendozatouchdown_251128.jpg
Mendoza scores on keeper around the edge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Commanders OTA
Andrew Luck hires Tavita Pritchard as Stanford’s head football coach
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Israel-Premier Tech is rebranding as NSN Cycling Team from 2026 with new base in Spain
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/d8b6db0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4815x2708+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F05%2F28%2F4010b78e4d639794ec6adc99497c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248910745
Keegan Bradley wins 11 skins worth $2.1 million in return of Skins Game
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indianafourthtd_251128.jpg
Hemby races 82 yards to add to Indiana’s lead
nbc_cfb_indianafirsttd_251128.jpg
Black punches in Indiana TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mendozatouchdown_251128.jpg
Mendoza scores on keeper around the edge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Black puts Purdue in spin cycle for second TD

November 28, 2025 08:10 PM
Kaelon Black continued his big day with a picturesque touchdown run against Purdue.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_indianafourthtd_251128.jpg
01:16
Hemby races 82 yards to add to Indiana’s lead
nbc_cfb_indianafirsttd_251128.jpg
38
Black punches in Indiana TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mendozatouchdown_251128.jpg
45
Mendoza scores on keeper around the edge
nbc_cfb_cignettisegment_251128.jpg
04:38
Is Cignetti’s success at Indiana sustainable?
nbc_cfb_lanekiffin_251128.jpg
06:05
What will Kiffin decide for his future?
nbc_cfb_ndfrwills_251126.jpg
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
nbc_cfb_uscsuperfans_251126.jpg
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_allen_251126.jpg
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
nbc_pff_uclausc_251126.jpg
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
ashton_daniels.jpg
02:00
Pick under on Daniels passing yards vs. ALA
nbc_roto_bte_miamipitt_251126.jpg
01:56
Pitt primed to knock off’ Miami at home
nbc_roto_bte_ohiostmichigan_251126.jpg
02:05
OSU has ‘massive chip on their shoulder’ vs. UM
nbc_roto_bte_georgiagtech_251126.jpg
01:29
Georgia’s offense could thrive vs. Georgia Tech
nbc_roto_bte_indianapurdue_251126.jpg
01:49
Can Mendoza improve Heisman odds vs. Purdue?
the_game_251125.jpg
05:04
A brief history of ‘The Game’ ahead of OSU-MICH
nbc_rtf_vandytenn_251125.jpg
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
pitt_mpx.jpg
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami
nbc_rtf_osumichigan_251125.jpg
07:39
‘Everything is at stake’ for Ohio State, Michigan
nbc_rtf_ugagatech_251125.jpg
04:03
Georgia as ‘dangerous as anyone in CFB right now’
nbc_rtf_texastexam_251125.jpg
03:04
Texas upsetting A&M would be ‘season-altering’ win
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251125.jpg
05:21
Will Vandy throw a wrench in CFP ranking with win?
nbc_rtf_kiffinnews_251125.jpg
13:47
Perry: Kiffin’s job search is tough on everyone
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
05:15
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell
nbc_cfb_xfinity_imaginegreatnessv2_251122.jpg
03:13
Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness
nbc_cfb_bigten_cornquiz_251124.jpg
02:22
Ferentz knows corn; Rhule does not
nbc_cfb_bigten_whatsinbag_v2_251124.jpg
02:58
Big Ten coaches react to items from rival schools
nbc_cfb_washucla_fischintv_251122.jpg
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
nbc_cfb_washucla_251122.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return

Latest Clips

nbc_mcbb_oklvmarq_251128.jpg
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
campbell_mpx.jpg
17:32
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
07:11
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
17:48
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
01:03
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
05:15
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
01:23
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL
nbc_snf_bengalsravenslites_251127.jpg
51
Highlights: Bengals beat Ravens in Burrow’s return
nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_cinhudsontd_251127.jpg
52
Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
nbc_nfl_dalprescottsound_251127.jpg
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251127.jpg
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_251127.jpg
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
nbc_nfl_gblovesound_251127.jpg
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
bucks_heat_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
timberwolves_thumber_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
celtics_pistons_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
nbc_nba_memvsnop_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
nbc_nba_nykvscha_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
nbc_nba_offguardep11_cp3_251126.jpg
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
nbc_nba_offguardep11_lamelo_251126.jpg
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
nbc_nba_offguardep11_klayvsja_251126.jpg
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
nbc_nba_offguardep11_paolo_251126.jpg
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
sutton_ffhh.jpg
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13