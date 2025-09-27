Gronowski punches it in from three yards out

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coco Gauff, aka ‘The Fruit Salad Queen,’ wants a new nickname from her China Open fans
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Big Ten on Peacock:
Don't miss No. 3 Penn State host No. 6 Oregon in the annual White Out game
Close
Watch Now
Gronowski punches it in from three yards out
September 27, 2025 04:52 PM
Mark Gronowski caps off an 11-play, 73-yard drive with a touchdown run at the end of the half for Iowa against Indiana in Week 5.
Related Videos
46
Kinnick participates in Iowa Hawkeye Wave
01:33
IU gets off to hot start with pick and TD pass
01:40
Mendoza the favorite in ‘wide open’ Heisman market
01:43
Making sense of a chaotic ACC in 2025
02:07
Inside Notre Dame’s special gameday traditions
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
02:24
LSU the best ‘no’ bet for CFB Playoff futures
01:58
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa
01:54
Target over total points in USC-Illinois matchup
03:22
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise
01:52
Will Sellers rush for 30.5 yards against Kentucky?
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
Latest Clips
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
01:46
Scheffler, Fleetwood get opposite breaks on 10th
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6
03:04
Xhaka, Roefs reflect on nail-biting win v. Forest
02:04
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
12:04
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 3
03:34
Rory shows frustration with crowd in putt build-up
13:58
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Foursomes
01:53
Walkouts breed fireworks on Ryder Cup Day 2
11:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 6
02:16
Alderete’s header gives Sunderland lead v. Forest
01:35
‘Unbelievable’ Palace go second with win v. Reds
14:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool MWK 6
13:55
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Bournemouth Matchweek 6
01:05
Kroupi strikes Bournemouth level at 2-2 with Leeds
03:49
Hovland nails crucial par on 17 after wayward shot
12:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Burnley Matchweek 6
01:25
Welbeck’s brace makes it 3-1 for Brighton
03:15
Nketiah snatches winner for Palace over Liverpool
01:30
De Cuyper’s 92nd-minute header gives Brighton lead
01:07
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Chelsea
02:17
Chiesa’s brings Liverpool level with Palace
01:22
Haaland completes brace to give Man City 5-1 lead
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue