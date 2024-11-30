 Skip navigation
No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eighth overtime, bolsters playoff hopes
Drew Stevens’ 53-yard field goal lifts Iowa over Nebraska 13-10
How to watch 2024 Bayou Classic: TV channel, live stream info for Grambling vs Southern

HLs: Stevens field goal lifts Iowa over Nebraska
Stevens reflects on game-winning FG vs. Nebraska
Llewellyn strip sack sets up Iowa game-winning FG

Ferentz: Iowa 'kept battling' in win vs. Nebraska

November 30, 2024 12:55 AM
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses the grit his team showed in a 13-10 rivalry win over Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium.