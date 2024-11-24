 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lanekiffin.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 13: Seven ranked teams fall, as SEC upsets create more chaos
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Arnold, Robinson run for more than 100 yards as Oklahoma stuns No. 7 Alabama 24-3
Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos
Broncos vs Raiders Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usctrickplayandtd_241124.jpg
Trick play sets up USC’s go-ahead TD vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_uclamsturdivantcatch_241124.jpg
UCLA’s Sturdivant goes full extension for 45 yards
nbc_cfb_uclamatavaotd_241124.jpg
Matavao dives into end zone for the UCLA touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lanekiffin.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 13: Seven ranked teams fall, as SEC upsets create more chaos
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Arnold, Robinson run for more than 100 yards as Oklahoma stuns No. 7 Alabama 24-3
Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos
Broncos vs Raiders Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usctrickplayandtd_241124.jpg
Trick play sets up USC’s go-ahead TD vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_uclamsturdivantcatch_241124.jpg
UCLA’s Sturdivant goes full extension for 45 yards
nbc_cfb_uclamatavaotd_241124.jpg
Matavao dives into end zone for the UCLA touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Riley reflects on USC's rivalry win over UCLA

November 24, 2024 01:56 AM
USC head coach Lincoln Riley discusses on his team's victory over UCLA, praising the defensive effort from the Trojans in Week 13.