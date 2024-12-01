 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California
No. 5 Notre Dame punches CFP ticket with two late interception return TDs to beat USC
NCAA Football: Auburn at Alabama
Milroe, No. 13 Alabama keep playoff hopes alive with 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl
NCAA Football: Arizona at Central Florida
Report: Gus Malzahn is leaving UCF to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator

nbc_cfb_big10champ_241130.jpg
Penn State to face Oregon in Big Ten Championship
nbc_cfb_michosuconvo_241130.jpg
What’s next for Ryan Day after loss to Michigan?
bayou.jpg
HLs: Southern defeats Grambling in Bayou Classic

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Oregon strikes first on Whittington rushing TD

November 30, 2024 07:46 PM
Oregon opens the game against Washington with a nine-play, 71-yard scoring drive that ends in Noah Whittington scoring a nine-yard touchdown.