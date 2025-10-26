 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?

Top Clips

Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings
Unpacking the ACC’s chaotic playoff picture

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina

October 26, 2025 01:55 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry break down Alabama’s rally to defeat South Carolina, analyzing how the Crimson Tide were able to escape Columbia with a win.

02:10
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
03:31
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings
05:11
Unpacking the ACC’s chaotic playoff picture
02:48
Can Ole Miss be trusted down the stretch?
03:38
Vanderbilt continues to look like legit contender
45
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU
08:00
Highlights: Michigan wears down Michigan State
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
02:30
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
03:59
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review
08:16
Minnesota, Cal, MSU and UCLA lead underdog picks
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?
11:24
Will Florida State, Wisconsin jobs open this year?
10:10
Did Florida go about firing Napier the right way?
02:17
College football Week 9 best bets: Cuse QB Collins
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend

Latest Clips

06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
04:50
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
10:00
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool