Top News

NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 NBA regular season schedule released: fantasy impact
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
Brock Purdy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_roto_rice_250814.jpg
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What to make of Fisher, Gruden's proclamations

August 14, 2025 03:09 PM
With both Jimbo Fisher and Jon Gruden expressing interest in coaching college football, Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry evaluate the attractiveness of the collegiate game.

BelichickRTFACC.jpg
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
nbc_rtf_notredamepreview_250814.jpg
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
nbc_rtf_accpicks_250814.jpg
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
nbc_rtf_coacheshotseat_250814.jpg
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
nbc_rtf_bigtenpicks_250814.jpg
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
nbc_rtf_preseasonappoll_250814.jpg
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
nbc_bte_army_250814.jpg
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
nbc_roto_coloradofutures_250808.jpg
01:28
‘Hammer’ Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
nbc_cfb_big10_rutschianointv_250807.jpg
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
nbc_cfb_big10_mdlocksleyintv_250807.jpg
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
nbc_rtf_coachespoll_250807.jpg
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
nbc_rtf_deionupdate_250807.jpg
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
nbc_rtf_collegesportscommission_250807.jpg
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
nbc_rtf_arch_250807.jpg
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
franklinjames.jpg
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
nbc_bte_utah_250807.jpg
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
nbc_cfb_big10_purodomintv_250806.jpg
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
nbc_cfb_big10_nwbraunint_250806.jpg
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
notre_dame.jpg
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
nbc_roto_asufutures_250806.jpg
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
nbc_cfb_big10_uclafosterintv_250805.jpg
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
nbc_cfb_big10_msusmithintv_250805.jpg
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
nbc_cfb_big10_iowaferentzint_250805.jpg
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
nbc_cfb_big10_minnfleckintv_250805.jpg
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota

nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_roto_rice_250814.jpg
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
nbc_roto_justinjefferson_250814.jpg
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
07:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_mcbride_250814.jpg
07:48
McBride, Njoku among TEs with highest target rates
nbc_ffhh_ridley_250814.jpg
12:58
Ridley, Meyers lead WRs with high target shares
pickensberry.jpg
06:29
Cowboys WR Pickens ‘has every tool in the bag’
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250814.jpg
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
nbc_ffhh_jamesconner_250814.jpg
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250814.jpg
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_250814.jpg
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
nbc_bte_acesmercury_250814.jpg
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
nakase.jpg
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_roto_49ers_250814.jpg
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_nba_maryjarenintv_250813.jpg
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
nbc_pft_penixjrfight_250814.jpg
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
nbc_pft_kirkcousin_250814.jpg
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
nbc_pft_nfcwestpredictions_250814.jpg
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
nbc_pft_cowboysfranchiseworthv2_250814.jpg
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?