 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open 2025 - Round One
‘Thrown in the fire’, Luke Clanton debuts with 70 alongside Rory McIlroy
GOLF: JUN 05 PGA RBC Canadian Open
With eye on U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy (71) using new driver in Canada
NBA: Phoenix Suns-Press Conference
White Sox reach agreement for potential future sale of controlling interest to Justin Ishbia

Top Clips

nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Canadian Open 2025 - Round One
‘Thrown in the fire’, Luke Clanton debuts with 70 alongside Rory McIlroy
GOLF: JUN 05 PGA RBC Canadian Open
With eye on U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy (71) using new driver in Canada
NBA: Phoenix Suns-Press Conference
White Sox reach agreement for potential future sale of controlling interest to Justin Ishbia

Top Clips

nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?

June 5, 2025 11:33 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry unpack and share their thoughts on the latest controversial changes to the College Football Playoff seeding ahead of the 2025 season.

Related Videos

nbc_rtf_housesettlement_250605.jpg
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
nbc_rtf_belichickupdate_250605.jpg
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
nbc_rtf_acclawsuit_250605.jpg
09:16
ACC, Clemson, FSU kick the can down the road
nbc_cfb_schedulereleasev2_250529.jpg
01:03
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250520.jpg
22:12
Altmyer details the family connection at Illinois
nbc_cfb_mendozaintv_250520.jpg
19:52
How Mendoza’s Cuban heritage informs his play
nbc_cfb_dayclipv2_250501.jpg
08:14
Day: Need to be disciplined, not extraordinary
nbc_cfb_daypersonalclipv2_250501.jpg
06:04
Day: ‘No time for resting’ after championship run
nbc_cfb_dayintv_250520.jpg
23:04
Day: ‘Takes everybody’ to win a championship
nbc_cfb_psurbint_250520_(1).jpg
08:27
How Allen, Singleton make each other better
kaytron_nick.jpg
16:04
Allen, Singleton juggle football and friendship
nbc_rtf_harbaughmeyer_250521.jpg
05:45
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
nbc_rtf_mooresuspension_250521.jpg
04:06
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich
nbc_rtf_bigtenspring_250521.jpg
16:06
Big Ten storylines: Illinois, PSU push forward
nbc_rtf_underwood_250521.jpg
06:32
Realistic expectations for Michigan QB Underwood
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250521.jpg
07:07
Commissioners meet to discuss CFP expansion
nbc_rtf_belichickcleanup_250521.jpg
08:40
How will Belichick adjust after ‘messy’ UNC start?
nbc_rtf_rileyusc_250509.jpg
04:03
USC must be ‘a lot closer’ to the playoffs in 2026
nbc_rtf_alabama_250509.jpg
08:12
Can Alabama, Florida State bounce back in 2025?
nbc_rtf_cfbcommission_250509.jpg
08:22
Would Trump’s college sports commission help?
nbc_rtf_archmanning_250509.jpg
06:28
Is Texas QB Arch Manning as good as advertised?
nbc_rtf_michiganmooresuspension_250509.jpg
10:25
Michigan’s Moore suspension marks a change
nbc_cfb_offsznstorylines_250508.jpg
03:09
QBs dominate college football offseason storylines
nbc_cfb_rtfpennst_250508.jpg
08:10
Can Penn State get over the hump?
nbc_cfb_rtfdarkhorse_250508.jpg
03:57
Florida could be dark horse CFP team
nbc_cfb_rtfndencore_250508.jpg
06:46
What will Notre Dame do for an encore?
nbc_cfb_rtfmarcusfreeman_250508.jpg
08:07
ND’s improvement shows Freeman is right leader

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
01:29
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
02:34
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250605.jpg
01:56
Djokovic undervalued in semifinals against Sinner
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
02:36
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
01:51
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
07:53
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections
trivia.jpg
01:48
WRs with most receiving TDs from rookie QBs in ’24
nbc_pft_aaronglennjustinfields_250605.jpg
05:34
Glenn believes ‘the sky’s the limit’ with Fields
nbc_pft_calvinridleycamward_250605.jpg
03:18
Titans have special Ward-Ridley connection cooking
nbc_pft_afcwadditions_250605.jpg
12:03
Fill In The Blank: AFC West offseason edition
nbc_pft_chiefsplaying_250605.jpg
04:43
Can Chiefs get back to dominating wins?
nbc_pft_broncosexpectation_250603.jpg
03:51
Nix acknowledges ‘I haven’t done anything’ yet
nbc_pft_dobbins_250605.jpg
05:43
How Dobbins would fit with the Broncos
nbc_pft_saquonhardknocksv2_250605.jpg
08:18
‘Hard Knocks’ made Barkley situation worse for NYG
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleyretirement_250605.jpg
06:51
Barkley’s retirement will come ‘out of nowhere’
nbc_pft_saquonhowmanyyears_250605.jpg
06:45
How long Barkley has left in NFL before retirement
nbc_pft_saquonotherpiecesv2_250605.jpg
02:36
RBs are worth paying with the right support system
nbc_pft_apvoter_250605.jpg
08:22
NFL MVP AP voting for 2024 had ballot removed
nbc_golf_goodgoodlonestar_250604.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Good Good Lonestar Shootout
oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_sww200br_katedouglass_250604.jpg
06:34
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
oly_sww200f_claireweinstein_250604.jpg
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals