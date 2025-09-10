 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
Rams at Titans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
p9NzEBHvvIvIK8Ot1CoirbgZXy0L5W0iT7FM1LjC.webp
At Sahalee, an opening Arizona State win and 15 shots worth of slow-play penalties
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Second Round
FedExCup Fall primer: Top-100 battle main focus entering Napa opener

Top Clips

d_maye.jpg
Patriots should be favored over Dolphins in Week 2
d_jones.jpg
‘Enthusiasm’ around IND prevalent in Week 2 lines
herbertallenjacksonmvpoddsnbcsports.jpg
Herbert ‘should be the third favorite’ for NFL MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
Rams at Titans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
p9NzEBHvvIvIK8Ot1CoirbgZXy0L5W0iT7FM1LjC.webp
At Sahalee, an opening Arizona State win and 15 shots worth of slow-play penalties
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Second Round
FedExCup Fall primer: Top-100 battle main focus entering Napa opener

Top Clips

d_maye.jpg
Patriots should be favored over Dolphins in Week 2
d_jones.jpg
‘Enthusiasm’ around IND prevalent in Week 2 lines
herbertallenjacksonmvpoddsnbcsports.jpg
Herbert ‘should be the third favorite’ for NFL MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Claiborne, Navarro props top CFB Week 3 best bets

September 10, 2025 12:44 PM
Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for Week 3 in college football, focusing on two player props involving players on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Ohio Bobcats.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_georgia_tenn_250910.jpg
02:12
Is Georgia on upset watch against Tennessee?
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_ohiovsohiostate_250909.jpg
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
BCvsMSUHLsMPX.jpg
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
LonerganHLs.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lonergan throws four TDs vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_coach_Intrv_250906.jpg
01:08
Smith discusses OT win vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_texasresponse_250906.jpg
03:04
Arch bounces back with ‘huge improvement’ in WK 2
nbc_cfb_bc_td_2pt_250906.jpg
34
Richard scores in OT but BC fails two-point try
nbc_cfb_bc_ot_td_250906.jpg
44
Franklin’s OT touchdown evens it up for BC
nbc_cfb_msu_ot_td_250906.jpg
51
Chiles tosses fourth TD of game vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_flordiausf_250906.jpg
02:51
Florida falls to USF in ‘true shocker’
nbc_cfb_msu_td3_250906v2.jpg
53
Chiles hits Marsh for huge TD vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
50
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
49
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td2_250906.jpg
48
Skeete scores BC’s second TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
57
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
58
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
MiamiOhioRutgersHLs.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Rutgers handles Miami (Ohio)
nbc_cfb_ruttd5_250906.jpg
41
Sheffield makes fingertip catch for Rutgers TD
nbc_cfb_fumble_q1_250906.jpg
59
Richard fumbles at 1-yard line vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_strongtd_250906.jpg
01:32
Strong grabs second TD of day vs. Miami (OH)
nbc_cfb_miamiqbrushtd_250906.jpg
58
Finn goes full extension for touchdown vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_ruttd3_250906.jpg
43
Duff makes contested catch to extend Rutgers’ lead

Latest Clips

d_maye.jpg
02:29
Patriots should be favored over Dolphins in Week 2
d_jones.jpg
02:23
‘Enthusiasm’ around IND prevalent in Week 2 lines
herbertallenjacksonmvpoddsnbcsports.jpg
02:24
Herbert ‘should be the third favorite’ for NFL MVP
nbc_bte_flordia_lsu_250910.jpg
01:47
Dalzell ‘all in’ on Florida to upset LSU on road
nbc_fnia_goodsurprise_250910.jpg
04:35
Fields’ Jets debut, Williams turn heads in Week 1
nbc_bte_wis_alabama_250910.jpg
01:50
Bet on Wisconsin RB Jones’ over against Alabama
storm_new_thumb.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Storm snag playoff spot with tight win
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
04:20
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
02:35
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
08:31
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250910.jpg
05:32
PFT Draft: Those who could use a Week 1 do-over
nbc_pft_christian_watson_250910.jpg
04:45
Why Watson’s reported extension is a ‘win-win’
nbc_pft_jayden_daniels_wrist_250910.jpg
02:33
Daniels’ wrist appears to be a ‘non-issue’
nbc_pft_micah_defend_250910v2.jpg
03:19
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
nbc_pft_jakemoody_250910.jpg
11:53
Moody could be better off with a fresh start
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250910.jpg
14:06
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
nbc_pft_purdy_250910.jpg
02:13
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries
nbc_pft_georgekittle_250910.jpg
02:56
Kittle being on IR will force him to rest, heal
carter_new_thumbnail.jpg
15:54
Does Carter’s punishment change the precedent?
nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
11:12
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
01:17
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_soccer_usfirstgoal_250909.jpg
01:21
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
women_s_rd_2.jpg
08:18
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_pff_falconsvikings_250909.jpg
01:44
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
nbc_cyc_vueltastage16hlv2_250909.jpg
39:52
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250909.jpg
01:25
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears