van Aert makes it a hat trick on Stage 10

Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde react to Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana, which saw Wout van Aert winning his third Spanish Vuelta this year.
Should Nacua concern fantasy managers?
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Puka Nacua's fantasy outlook, particularly their concern with drafting the Los Angeles Rams receiver in the first round of fantasy drafts.
How would Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter react to reports of Dalvin Cook visiting the Dallas Cowboys, questioning what the addition of the four-time Bro Bowler would mean for the team's backfield in fantasy.
Berry: Barkley has ‘touchdown equity concern’
NBC Sports Fantasy Football Happy Hour host and expert Matthew Berry joins the Dan Patrick Show to give his fantasy outlook for the 2024 NFL season, where fantasy football and gambling intersect and more.
Comparing the skillsets of Williams and Mahomes
Jordan Palmer and Dan Patrick discuss the development of quarterbacks in 2024 and compare the skillset of Caleb Williams to that of Patrick Mahomes coming out of college.
What does Lamb’s contract mean for Prescott?
Dan Patrick reacts to the Dallas Cowboys signing CeeDee Lamb to a 4-year, $136M contract extension and discusses how, if at all, this may affect Dak Prescott's current contract situation.
Collins shouldn’t be a target share concern
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down Nico Collins' upside with the Houston Texans, Jaylen Waddle's outlook alongside Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf's consistency heading into the 2024 season.
Is Allen ‘undervalued’ in fantasy drafts?
Matthew Berry shares why Keenan Allen is a solid "floor play" with the Chicago Bears in 2024, discussing how the six-time Pro Bowler remains a strong fantasy option despite falling down draft boards.
St. Brown, Wilson are strong receiving leader bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their picks to lead the NFL in receiving yards, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Garrett Wilson all emerging as solid bets.
How will Nacua and Kupp coexist in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher project how Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will share targets in 2024, evaluating the Los Angeles Rams' offense and both player's fantasy trends.