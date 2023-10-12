 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russia Olympic Committee
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee
Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing and ROP - Thursday_ October 12_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m95360.jpg
‘In prime of his career,’ Kyle Larson takes first big step toward Indy 500 glory with flying colors
DSC09648.jpeg
With Indy 500 helmet gift, Will Power thanks Rick Hendrick for helping save wife Liz

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_ravensstruggles_231012.jpg
What’s gone wrong for Ravens’ sputtering offense?
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_bfa_broncos_231012.jpg
Wilson is ‘far from the problem’ for the Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russia Olympic Committee
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee
Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing and ROP - Thursday_ October 12_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m95360.jpg
‘In prime of his career,’ Kyle Larson takes first big step toward Indy 500 glory with flying colors
DSC09648.jpeg
With Indy 500 helmet gift, Will Power thanks Rick Hendrick for helping save wife Liz

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_ravensstruggles_231012.jpg
What’s gone wrong for Ravens’ sputtering offense?
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_bfa_broncos_231012.jpg
Wilson is ‘far from the problem’ for the Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fantasy implications of Browns vs. 49ers

October 12, 2023 05:57 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Kyle Dvorchak and Denny Carter discuss the fantasy implications of the Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, including outlooks for Brock Purdy and Jerome Ford.