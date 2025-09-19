How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS, and more all week leading into Chiefs vs. Giants on SNF!
Close
Watch Now
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
September 19, 2025 02:52 PM
Kyle Dvorchak offers an updates on Jayden Daniels' injury timeline and explains how Marcus Mariota stepping in adjusts expectations for the Commanders offense against the Raiders.
Related Videos
01:23
Should fantasy managers be worried about McConkey?
01:22
Bowers still top option in a ‘weirdly’ LV offense
01:21
Warren leading Colts’ offense two weeks into year
01:18
Seahawks’ Charbonnet could cede touches to Walker
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
01:39
Bengals are fantasy relevant despite Burrow injury
01:31
Nabers’ ceiling ‘so high’ after Week 2 bounce back
01:30
Odunze could have ‘WR1 volume’ if offense hums
01:12
Lions rebound with huge performance from Goff
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
01:25
Mims Jr. an ‘underrated’ Week 1 flex play vs. TEN
01:04
Kamara is a ‘locked in’ RB1 for Week 1 lineups
Latest Clips
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
02:51
Can Gordon get more involved in MIA backfield?
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
02:10
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue