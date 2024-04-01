 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Toyota Owners 400
Denny Hamlin rallies for Richmond victory in overtime
Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round
Ford prize money: How much Korda has made with 3 wins in ’24
GOLF: MAR 31 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
Why Jaeger swapped ball markers before win, and why it mattered

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_texaschildrenshl_240331.jpg
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scottiemiss_240331.jpg
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_jaegerwin_240331.jpg
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Tosti 'a breath of fresh air' at Houston Open

March 31, 2024 09:46 PM
Golf Central discusses Alejandro Tosti’s unsung performance at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open and how this positions him in the Aon Swing 5.
nbc_golf_gc_texaschildrenshl_240331.jpg
5:10
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scottiemiss_240331.jpg
6:10
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_jaegerwin_240331.jpg
5:38
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_nellykorda_240331.jpg
1:54
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
nbc_golf_gc_deaconintv_240330__617198.jpg
8:10
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
nbc_golf_gc_tostifinau_240330.jpg
9:11
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240330.jpg
3:57
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_penske_240330.jpg
1:28
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
nbc_golf_gc_clarksoundpostrd2_240329.jpg
2:11
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
nbc_golf_gc_finaurd2deskreax_240329.jpg
5:26
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
