MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Second Round
Wyndham MCs include Keith Mitchell, whose season ends after frustrating finish
Loretta Lynns 2025 250 Pro Sport Day 4 Enzo Temmerman.jpg
Enzo Temmerman sweeps Loretta Lynn’s 250 Pro Sport, secures title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm
Maddy Siegrist’s return to Wings from knee injury delayed at least one more game

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship

August 2, 2025 12:31 PM
Some talented golfers, including Austin Eckroat, Max Homa, Nicholas Dunlap, Adam Hadwin and Sahith Theegala, missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina and will not advance to the FedExCup Playoffs
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
9:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
5:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_250731.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
6:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
4:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
3:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
7:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
2:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
5:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
oly_swm50f_worlds_cameronmcevoy_250802.jpg
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
oly_sww50bu_worlds_gretchenwalsh_250802.jpg
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_cfb_big10_wisfickellint_250801.jpg
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_cfb_big10_nebrhuleint_250801.jpg
12:07
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250801.jpg
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
nbc_roto_cedric_250801.jpg
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
nbc_roto_closer_250801.jpg
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
nbc_roto_carlos_250801.jpg
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
nbc_cyc_tdffemme_stage7_250801.jpg
27:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 7
nbc_roto_herbert_250801.jpg
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
nbc_roto_terry_250801.jpg
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
nbc_roto_jennings_250801.jpg
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
nbc_cfb_big10_illbielemaint_250801.jpg
13:14
Illinois coach Bielema: ‘Expectations are earned’
nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
02:03
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years