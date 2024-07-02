Watch Now
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
Bill Harmon joins Golf Central to discuss the U.S. Senior Open, sharing his experience as former Newport Country Club head professional and recovery from alcoholism.
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Akshay Bhatia says 'it sucks' after his disappointing finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he had a bogey on No. 18 that would've forced a playoff against Cameron Davis.
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Melanie Green becomes the first American since 1996 to win the Women's Amateur Championship and talks about how the tournament unfolded for her.
Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage
Amateur Luke Clanton speaks after shooting 7-under-par on moving day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and talks about how he was able to put himself in a contending position at a PGA Tour event.
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Aaron Rai feels he did a "pretty good job" managing the challenges of the third-round conditions at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and his improvement on the green has instilled confidence entering the final round.
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia has yet to make Bogey through three rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Golf Central analyzes his impeccable ball striking that has him with a share of the lead ahead of the final round.
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
The Golf Central crew analyze Cameron Young's performance after Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, discussing why he could be on the cusp of seeing the hardware start to flow in.
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia discusses his Round 2 showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why Detroit Golf Club is a "fun" course to play.
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall discuss how they're managing to have fun and embrace each other's company at the Dow Championship from Midland Country Club.