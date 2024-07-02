 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open - Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
Walk-off eagle sends Spaniard to The Open; Justin Rose among other final qualifiers
Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png

NFL 2024 Bets: AFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee

Top Clips

nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240702.jpg
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
nbc_roto_rfs_kylermurray_240702.jpg
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals
nbc_roto_rfs_seahawks_240702.jpg
Seahawks WRs could be a ‘fantasy friendly reality’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Open - Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
Walk-off eagle sends Spaniard to The Open; Justin Rose among other final qualifiers
Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png

NFL 2024 Bets: AFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee

Top Clips

nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240702.jpg
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
nbc_roto_rfs_kylermurray_240702.jpg
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals
nbc_roto_rfs_seahawks_240702.jpg
Seahawks WRs could be a ‘fantasy friendly reality’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open

July 2, 2024 04:46 PM
Bill Harmon joins Golf Central to discuss the U.S. Senior Open, sharing his experience as former Newport Country Club head professional and recovery from alcoholism.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bhatiareaxv2_240630.jpg
4:14
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_italianopenrd4_240630.jpg
3:23
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 4
Now Playing
womensamateur2024.jpg
2:53
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lukeclantonsegment_240629.jpg
2:16
Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_raireacs_240629.jpg
3:32
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiareacs_240629.jpg
3:59
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_camyounganalysis_240628.jpg
3:56
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiard2analysis_240628.jpg
4:44
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
1:26
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_italianopenrd1hl_240627.jpg
1:29
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Now Playing