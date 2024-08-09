 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ugqmmadujm9suqy1kfas
Looking at the wild recruitments of the 2025 cycle so far
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Daniel Suarez signs contract extension with Trackhouse Racing
Shohei Ohtani
Pirates vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 9

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Remembering Chi Chi Rodriguez's life and legacy

August 9, 2024 01:03 PM
The Golf Central team honors Juan “Chi Chi” Rodriguez’s storied career on and off the green after the World Golf Hall of Fame member died at 88.
nbc_golf_gc_tlweisreport_240809.jpg
3:21
Weather factors force Wyndham Championship delay
oly24_hlf_gow_6646_nbcssegment_240808.jpg
1:31
Olympic women’s golf unpredictable after 36 holes
oly24_hlf_gow_6644_wyndhamupdate_240808.jpg
4:52
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_240807.jpg
5:53
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
1:51
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
6:44
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
6:56
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpresserv2_240730.jpg
5:58
Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
6:33
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
nbc_golf_gc_puigrahmpresser_240730.jpg
5:45
Rahm: Paris has been an ‘unbelievable experience’
