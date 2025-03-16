 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at Colorado State
Clifford scores 24, Colorado State hits record 12 3s to beat Boise State 69-56 in MWC Championship
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Donaldson’s court-length drive sends No. 22 Michigan past No. 11 Maryland 81-80 in Big Ten tourney
Syndication: The Tennessean
Clayton scores 22 as No. 4 Florida beats No. 5 Alabama 104-82 in SEC semis

nbc_golf_roryclipv2_250315.jpg
Who can mount comeback in final round of Players?
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage

Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players

March 15, 2025 09:34 PM
After suffering serious injuries in a 2018 car crash and barely making the field of this year's Players Championship, Bud Cauley shot an impressive 6-under 66 Saturday to make some noise heading into the final round.
