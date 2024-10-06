 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_biggestone_241006.jpg
NASCAR explains decisions with late-race caution that confused some at Talladega
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th-inning single, top Mets 7-6
nbc_nas_creditone_241006.jpg
Results, driver points after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega: Byron advances to third round

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_pregame_texbills_241006.jpg
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
nbc_fnia_floriohenry_241006.jpg
Ravens’ Henry joins Hall of Fame company
nbc_golf_championshighlights_241006.jpg
HLs: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_biggestone_241006.jpg
NASCAR explains decisions with late-race caution that confused some at Talladega
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th-inning single, top Mets 7-6
nbc_nas_creditone_241006.jpg
Results, driver points after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega: Byron advances to third round

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_pregame_texbills_241006.jpg
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
nbc_fnia_floriohenry_241006.jpg
Ravens’ Henry joins Hall of Fame company
nbc_golf_championshighlights_241006.jpg
HLs: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 4

October 6, 2024 07:48 PM
Check out the best shots and top moments from the final round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Up Next
nbc_golf_championshighlights_241006.jpg
1:33
HLs: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kftsoundandreax_241006.jpg
3:28
Goodwin emotional after earning 2025 PGA Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kevinyuintv_241006.jpg
2:17
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcyoutube_241005.jpg
1:04
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dunhillreax_241005.jpg
6:30
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_keithreax_241005.jpg
3:39
Mitchell ‘consistent and smooth’ through Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alfreddunhill_241004.jpg
4:13
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bergersoundandreax_241004.jpg
7:32
Berger having fun at Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davidskinnshighlightsintv_241003.jpg
3:08
HLs: Skinns opens with a 60 at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deskdiscussion_241003.jpg
3:26
Monahan, Al-Rumayyan play in same group in pro-am
Now Playing