MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One
Akshay Bhatia (64) leads Rocket Mortgage with def. champ Rickie Fowler two back
CYCLING-TDF-2024-TRAINING
2024 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar lead the pack
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler
Betting the NFL: NFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_rickiefowlerv2_240627.jpg
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1

June 27, 2024 06:59 PM
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
2:45
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
3:25
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_rickiefowlerv2_240627.jpg
4:55
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gcsethwaugh_240626.jpg
12:55
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gc_ernieelspresser_240625.jpg
2:42
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
nbc_golf_gc_amyyangintv_240623.jpg
7:50
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
nbc_golf_gc_scottieintv_240623.jpg
3:46
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
3:42
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
nbc_golf_lexitsoundlites_240622.jpg
8:32
Highlights: Thompson hangs in at KPMG Women’s PGA
