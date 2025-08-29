 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
Rain delays push FM Championship’s second round into Saturday
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2

August 29, 2025 06:53 PM
Check out the best shots from second-round action of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
4:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
5:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
5:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
9:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
9:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
nbc_golf_keeganphonecalls_250827.jpg
1:35
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250827.jpg
4:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
nbc_golf_keeganpickingself_250827.jpg
2:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
5:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
Related Videos

BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250827.jpg
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley’s picks against him?
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_nialldoneganintv_250818.jpg
07:49
Shiels Donegan: I don’t give up easily

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
nbc_cfb_draftkingsv2_250829.jpg
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_illinoisfirsttouchdown_250829.jpg
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
nbc_cfb_draftkings_250829.jpg
01:29
Illinois an intriguing ‘longshot’ bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_michigandiscussion_250829.jpg
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
barkleytaylorintv-250829.jpg
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
Andy_n_Jason_raw.jpg
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
Turner_raw_real_size.jpg
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_schwarber_250829.jpg
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
nbc_roto_jalencoker_250829.jpg
01:03
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role
nbc_roto_megill_250829.jpg
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_mclean_250829.jpg
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
7.jpg
35:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 7
nbc_roto_tcuunc_250829.jpg
01:58
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
nbc_roto_lsuclemson_250829.jpg
01:30
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
Will_Ferrell_Thumbnail_copy.jpg
03:08
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?
nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_ffhh_lateroundrbs_250829.jpg
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
nbc_ffhh_lateroundwrs_250829.jpg
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250829.jpg
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
nbc_ffhh_tenstorylines_250829.jpg
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
nbc_ffhh_tenchicken_250829.jpg
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
Undervalued_raw.jpg
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
nbc_dps_vinceyoung_250829.jpg
10:13
Young: Manning ‘ready’ for pressure this season
nbc_roto_almvp_250829.jpg
02:03
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?