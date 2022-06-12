Finau notches low round of the week on moving day

 Skip navigation
June 11, 2022 09:08 PM
Tony Finau went 8-under on moving day at the RBC Canadian Open, grabbing him a share of the lead heading into the final round.
nbc_golf_gc_rexhoggardv2_231210.jpg
PGA Tour advancing negotiations with SSG, PIF
nbc_golf_gc_GTIreaction_231210.jpg
Can Grant Thornton Invitational improve format?
nbc_golf_gc_abergsagstrompresser_231210.jpg
How Åberg, Sagström worked together at GTI
nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_golf_hendersonconnors_231209.jpg
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_kodayinterview_231209.jpg
Day: Ko has been a ‘solid rock’ at Grant Thornton
nbc_gc_kordafinau_231209.jpg
Finau, Korda delivering early at Grant Thornton
Cameron_Percy.jpg
Expectations for Percy, Allan on Champions Tour
nbc_gc_dpdunhillrd3hl_231209.jpg
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead
nbc_gc_fitnessseg_231209.jpg
How Theegala, Zhang prioritize fitness in golf
