Poulter: First hole-in-one was 'really special'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Reese suspended by Sky for a half of Sunday’s game for comments ‘detrimental to the team’
2025 Walker Cup
Defeating dominant U.S. Walker Cup team at Cypress Point an uphill climb – literally – for GB&I
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025
NFL Week 1 Best Bets, Predictions, Expert Picks: Seahawks vs 49ers, Bears vs Vikings, Steelers vs Jets, More!

Top Clips

nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky
Reese suspended by Sky for a half of Sunday’s game for comments ‘detrimental to the team’
2025 Walker Cup
Defeating dominant U.S. Walker Cup team at Cypress Point an uphill climb – literally – for GB&I
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025
NFL Week 1 Best Bets, Predictions, Expert Picks: Seahawks vs 49ers, Bears vs Vikings, Steelers vs Jets, More!

Top Clips

nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Poulter: First hole-in-one was 'really special'

September 5, 2025 08:26 PM
Brentley Romine walks and talks with Luke Poulter, discussing his first hole-in-one, his recovery from a back injury, his rise to stardom, his thoughts on Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, his father, Ian, and more.
Up Next
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
4:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
2:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
9:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
Now Playing
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
9:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
4:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
6:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
4:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
2:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
Now Playing
FM_2_raw.jpg
3:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
4:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_golfchannelgames_250903.jpg
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250827.jpg
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley’s picks against him?
nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
09:26
Thomas ‘just happy’ to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
09:04
Bradley: Captain’s picks ‘shined’ to close season
nbc_golf_keeganphonecalls_250827.jpg
01:35
‘It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250827.jpg
04:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks
nbc_golf_keeganpickingself_250827.jpg
02:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made ‘a while ago’
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_golf_russelhenleysegment_250821.jpg
04:47
Henley rides hot putter to Tour Championship lead
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250821.jpg
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
nbc_roto_williams_250905.jpg
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
nbc_roto_brown_250905.jpg
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
nbc_roto_cmc_250905.jpg
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
nbc_roto_sproatv3_250905.jpg
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
nbc_bte_weekone_250905.jpg
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
nbc_bte_ravensbills_250905.jpg
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
nbc_bte_vikingsbears_250905.jpg
02:24
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
Aryna_Sabalenka.jpg
01:52
All-in on Sabalenka in U.S. Open Women’s Final
nbc_golf_irishd2ehl_250905.jpg
13:06
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rolextftrc1999_250905.jpg
01:02
Leonard’s legendary putt that swung 1999 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
nbc_cyc_vueltastage13_250905.jpg
37:47
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España stage 13
rory_mcilroy_round_2.jpg
02:35
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
flexualfrustrationweek1-20250905.jpg
04:09
Bigsby may help with Flexual Frustration
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250905(1).jpg
03:53
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250905.jpg
05:01
Pollard’s guaranteed touches will help Week 1
dak_prescott.jpg
05:12
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
nbc_ffhh_injuries_250905.jpg
10:52
Not time to panic about McCaffrey’s calf...yet
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_250905.jpg
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
nbc_ffhh_ceedeelamb_250905.jpg
07:09
Lamb, Prescott should be in demand after Week 1
nbc_dps_eaglescowboysrecap_250905.jpg
13:13
Hurts shines as Eagles beat Cowboys in wild opener
nbc_ffhh_eaglesoffense_250905.jpg
09:34
Eagles offense could take game-to-game approach
nbc_ffhh_javontewilliams_250905.jpg
07:07
Williams could cash in on good Cowboys offense
nbc_bte_libertystorm_250905.jpg
01:06
Expect Storm to cover spread against Liberty
nbc_bte_bearslions_250905.jpg
01:43
Bears, Lions lead Week 1 best bets
ceedee_lamb_drops.jpg
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
nbc_dps_jalencarter_250905.jpg
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection