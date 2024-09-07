 Skip navigation
Georgia Tech v Syracuse
Kyle McCord passes for 4 TDs as Syracuse knocks off newly ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28
Texas v Michigan
Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12
Bowling Green v Penn State
Drew Allar throws for 2 TDs, runs for another as No. 8 Penn State holds off Bowling Green 34-27

nbc_nas_mayercrash_240907.jpg
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
nbc_cfb_ndniu_browntd_240907.jpg
Brown gashes Notre Dame for 83 yards, tying score
nbc_cfb_uriminnhl_240907.jpg
Highlights: MINN pounds URI in bounce-back win

Smith frustrated with DP World Tour officials

September 7, 2024 03:00 PM
The Golf Central crew react to Jordan Smith's comments on Twitter/X where he expressed 'legit gripes' with how officials handled the weather during Round 3 of the 2024 Omega European Masters.
nbc_gc_dpwthls_240907.jpg
2:51
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_ascensionhlv2_240906.jpg
4:23
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_presidentscup_240906.jpg
4:36
Playing in Presidents Cup will benefit Bradley
nbc_golf_gc_wallancesound_240906.jpg
4:58
Wallace eyeing Omega European Masters win
nbc_golf_gc_omegamastershl_240906.jpg
4:27
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_omegahighlights_240905.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Fitzpatrick starts off strong at OEM
nbc_golf_gc_wheatcroftint_240905.jpg
11:02
Wheatcroft details mental health, addiction fights
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrory_240905.jpg
3:46
McIlroy, Scheffler set to face DeChambeau, Koepka
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlavner_240902.jpg
4:13
Should the Tour Champ. or FedExCup format change?
nbc_golf_scottieoncentral_240901.jpg
11:57
Scheffler reflects on historic 2024 season
