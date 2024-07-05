Watch Now
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
The Golf Central crew reacts to Jordan Spieth’s performance on the second round of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Up Next
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Rai in co-lead after Round 2 of John Deere Classic
Aaron Rai discusses how he's gotten off to a flying start at the John Deere Classic through two rounds. Rai finished second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week and still looks for his first win on the PGA Tour.
Langer making final DP World Tour start
Langer making final DP World Tour start
42-time winner Bernhard Langer discusses the feelings surrounding making his last DP World Tour start at the BMW International Open.
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
Watch highlights from Hayden Springer's impressive first round score of 59 at the John Deere Classic.
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
Springer: Tying tournament record 'pretty special'
Hayden Springer reacts to scoring an impressive 59 on the first round of the 2024 John Deere Classic, tying the tournament record and the lowest PGA Tour round this season.
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
Jordan Spieth, who has won the John Deere Classic twice, plays trivia with Amy Rogers to see what he remembers from 2015, the last time he played at TPC Deere Run.
Luiten wins court case to play golf at Olympics
Luiten wins court case to play golf at Olympics
Joost Luiten sits down with Golf Central to detail how he sued the Netherlands after not being named to compete at the Olympics despite ranking high enough to qualify.
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
Jordan Spieth talks about the shift in his priorities after becoming a father as he prepares to play in the John Deere Classic for the first time in nine years.
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
Bill Harmon joins Golf Central to discuss the U.S. Senior Open, sharing his experience as former Newport Country Club head professional and recovery from alcoholism.
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
Bhatia after disappointing finish: 'it sucks'
Akshay Bhatia says 'it sucks' after his disappointing finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he had a bogey on No. 18 that would've forced a playoff against Cameron Davis.