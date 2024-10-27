Watch Now
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Highlights: Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments from the final round of play at the Simmons Bank Championship, taking place at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Thomas ‘disappointed’ after Zozo Championship
Nico Echavarria and Justin Thomas spoke to the media after the conclusion of the Zozo Championship, where Echavarria staved off the PGA Tour stars to take home the victory.
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Genesis Championship, which took place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from Round 3 of the Genesis Championship, taking place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the Genesis Championship, taking place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the Genesis Championship, taking place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments from the final round of play at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, taking place at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
Brandel Chamblee is confident that J.T. Poston's 2024 Shriners Children's Open win -- and the opportunities it could unlock -- may catapult his career and place him among a higher tier of PGA Tour players.