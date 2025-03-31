Watch Now
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: 'A privilege'
The legendary golf instructor Martin Hall says his farewell to "School of Golf" after 15 years, reflecting on his favorite memories and leaving viewers with the one piece of advice he wants them to remember above all.
Up Next
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
Anna Davis reflects on her 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur win before sharing the importance of staying in the moment, a surprise answer about her favorite hole at Augusta and how she can win this year.
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
LPGA player president Vicki Goetze-Ackerman tells Matt Adams she thinks the league's new pace of play rules had a successful debut at the Ford Championship but explains the room for improvement.
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Galleri Classic, where Steve Allan won his first title.
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
Analyzing Tosti's final round antics in Houston
Rich Lerner and Mark Rolfing unpack Alejandro Tosti's antics in the final round of the Houston Open and why it was a "huge mistake" to not speak to the media and explain himself.
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
Lee's putting 'key' for first win at Houston Open
Rich Lerner and Mark Rolfing share why putting was key for Min Woo Lee and how he was able to remain in control against a strong field for his first PGA Tour triumph at the Houston Open.
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
Rich Lerner and Mark Rolfing analyze Gary Woodland's journey back to the golf course and discuss his second place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club.
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
Thanks to some dialed-in iron play and a ton of confidence, Min Woo Lee soared up the leaderboard at the Texas Children's Houston Open with a 7 under Round 3 on Moving Day presented by Penske.
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
Scheffler will be in 'chaser mode' at Houston Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Scottie Scheffler's performance during the third round of the Houston Open and how he's going into "chaser mode" for the final round of the tournament.
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
Lee: My 'irons have been amazing' at Houston Open
Australian Min Woo Lee shares how he was able to shoot a 7-under 63 in the third round of the Houston Open, describing how his hard work is paying off and detailing how his irons have helped him secure a four-shot lead.