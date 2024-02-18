 Skip navigation
Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of Genesis
Daytona rain Xfinity cars.jpg
Why can’t NASCAR race in the rain at Daytona?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_genesisrd3_240217.jpg
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
oly_atw60_nationals_final_240217.jpg
Hobbs runs season’s best to win 60m, make worlds
oly_atm60_nationals_final_240217.jpg
Lyles edges Coleman in men’s 60m for first time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cantlay looks 'measured' as Genesis leader

February 17, 2024 07:13 PM
Patrick Cantlay speaks on his third round of The Genesis Invitational, which wasn't quite as low-scoring as Thursday and Friday but still kept him ahead after Round 3, before Golf Central breaks down where he stands.
nbc_golf_gc_cantlaygenesisleadeax_240216.jpg
6:04
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwithrawalreax_240216.jpg
8:45
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1genesishl_240215.jpg
1:57
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
13:50
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
4:40
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserreact_240214.jpg
6:21
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserfull_240214.jpg
23:31
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
2:05
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
nbc_golf_gc_finaumcilroy_240213.jpg
5:31
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
7:24
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
