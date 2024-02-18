Watch Now
Cantlay looks 'measured' as Genesis leader
Patrick Cantlay speaks on his third round of The Genesis Invitational, which wasn't quite as low-scoring as Thursday and Friday but still kept him ahead after Round 3, before Golf Central breaks down where he stands.
Up Next
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
Patrick Cantlay takes a five-shot lead into Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, so the Golf Central crew looks back on some of his best shots from the day.
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
The Golf Central crew reacts to Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational withdrawal, calling it a "small bump in the road" because it wasn't due to physical injury but questioning whether he can still win on the PGA Tour.
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy shot a 3-over 74 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch his best and worst moments from the opening 18 holes.
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
The Golf Central crew reviews Tiger Woods' opening round at The Genesis Invitational, calling it an "overall positive" day. Plus, hear from Tiger himself after his round.
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
Golf Central’s Kira K. Dixon talks over Tiger Woods working through his ankle injury during warm-ups ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
The Golf Central crew react to Tiger Woods’ press conference ahead of the 2024 Genesis Open, touching on Tiger's comments on PIF and SSG.
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
Watch Tiger Woods' full press conference from Riviera Country Club on Wednesday, in which Woods addressed the SSG, a possible PIF merger, his health and other topics before hosting and playing the Genesis Invitational.
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
Tiger Woods reacts to the PGA Tour’s partnership with the SSG discusses the ongoing negotiations that are happening with PIF, including potential protocols for former PGA Tour players returning.
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau explain why they have such an appreciation for Riviera Country Club and discuss the state of their games.