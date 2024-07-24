Watch Now
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Minjee Lee discusses her "up and down year" as she tries to implement new strategies to her game ahead of the CPKC Women's Open.
Up Next
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Brown 'is going to be a star' after historic week
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss some of the big up-and-coming stars in the game of golf, including Blades Brown after the high school junior joined a historic club at the U.S. Junior Amateur.
Korda, Ko, Saso show ‘variety of styles’ in Paris
Korda, Ko, Saso show 'variety of styles' in Paris
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss the stark differences in how the men and women's top players will approach the Golf National course in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
Hear from Olympic golf returners ahead of Paris
Hear from Olympic golf returners ahead of Paris
Golf Central previews Paris as Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and more Olympic returners speak about what it means to compete in multiple Games.
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
Horschel has 'high confidence' ahead of 3M Open
Billy Horschel discusses the state of his confidence following a second place finish at The Open Championship as he prepares for the 3M Open.
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
Keegan Bradley’s plans for the 2025 Ryder Cup are already underway, as he picked Webb Simpson to be his first vice captain.
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
CPKC Women's Open 'like the sixth major' for many
Adam Stanley of Sportsnet joins Golf Central to talk about the importance that many LPGA players are placing on the CPKC Women's Open, the keys to winning and some of the more intriguing players in the field.
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
Defending CPKC winner Khang 'hungry for the next'
Megan Khang remembers the moment she won the 2023 CPKC Women's Open before she tries to defend her title in this year's event.
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
Finau 'never wants to miss' 3M Open opportunity
Tony Finau discusses his recent play at the 152 Open Championship at Royal Troon and explains why he deeply covets the chance to play in the 3M Open on the PGA Tour.
Bryan’s road trip to 3M Open was ‘a great time’
Bryan's road trip to 3M Open was 'a great time'
Amid national technology outages, Wesley Bryan pivoted away from his flight in favor of an 18-hour road trip with Samuel Stevens that was 'as much fun as you can imagine'.