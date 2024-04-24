Watch Now
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis explains the news of the PGA Tour Enterprises' player equity program, which gives nearly 200 players access to $1.5 billion in equity.
Up Next
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Rex Hoggard offers his reactions to the PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program now that the tour has released more details on the program.
Runion: LSU is ready to break through
Runion: LSU is ready to break through
LSU women's golf head coach Garrett Runion talks about the Tigers' regional selection for the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships.
South Carolina gearing up for NCAA regional play
South Carolina gearing up for NCAA regional play
As South Carolina women’s golf earns its fourth-straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA Auburn Regional, head coach Kalen Anderson joins the Golf Central team to discuss the team’s focus and preparations.
Walker talks Stanford’s NCAA Regionals preparation
Walker talks Stanford's NCAA Regionals preparation
Stanford women's golf program director Anne Walker joins the Golf Channel to discuss her confidence in her team, happiness with a No. 1 seed and how they are preparing for the NCAA Regionals.
How Olympics showcases golf and its stars
How Olympics showcases golf and its stars
The Golf Central team takes a look at the Olympic golf standings and Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation, discusses preparations and goals for Paris.
Scheffler’s run defined by high ‘quality’ of wins
Scheffler's run defined by high 'quality' of wins
Rex Hoggard catches up with Anna Jackson on Scottie Scheffler's dominant run, where they discuss his upward trajectory and compare his current stretch to Tiger Woods in his prime.
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
Korda tapped into her 'bubble' on Chevron Sunday
Nelly Korda explains the challenge of finishing her third round and all of her fourth round on Sunday at the Chevron Championship to earn her second major and tie the longest LPGA Tour winning streak at five.
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
Annika Sorenstam joins Golf Central after Nelly Korda tied her (and Nancy Lopez's) record of five straight LPGA victories, saying she hopes Korda "keeps going" and tries to stay present in the wake of making history.
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak
Lopez praises Korda's poise during win streak
Nancy Lopez, whose record of five-straight LPGA Tour victories Nelly Korda tied by taking the Chevron Championship, explains the special traits she sees in Korda and the magnitude of Korda's accomplishment.