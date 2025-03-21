Watch Now
Hovland 'starting to see improvements' with swing
Viktor Hovland explains how the extra work he's put in on the green has paid off, discussing his takeaways from the second round of the Valspar Championship where he holds the co-lead.
HLs: Spieth, Thomas improve positions at Valspar
Watch highlights from Jordan Spieth from Justin Thomas during Round 2 at the Valspar Championship, where both players improved their spots on the leaderboard.
Hovland gaining momentum at Valspar Championship
The Golf Central Pregame crew breaks down Viktor Hovland's highlights from Round 2 of the Valspar Championship.
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
Andre Chi achieved a lifelong goal -- that came with sacrifice -- by qualifying Monday for his first PGA Tour event. He spoke after his opening round at the Valspar Championship about all the support he's felt this week.
Ball striking, conditions hurt Spieth, JT in Rd. 1
Golf Central recaps the first-round performances for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the Valspar Championship, discussing the combination of current form and tough conditions that led to struggles.
Clanton reflects on his ‘incredible’ year of golf
Luke Clanton joined the media ahead of the Valspar Championship to discuss winning the Seminole Invitational, his hopes to win a National Championship with Florida State, how it felt to secure his PGA Tour card and more.
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
There was some optimism that Jordan Spieth's improved health would translate to improved iron play in 2025. So far, that hasn't happened. Paige Mackenzie explains what's gone wrong this year for the 2015 Valspar winner.
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
Ron Sirak joins Golf Central to react to Rory McIlroy's Players Championship win, give his early favorites and longshots for The Masters, share the X-factor for Nelly Korda this season and preview some fast LPGA risers.
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
After suffering serious injuries in a 2018 car crash and barely making the field of this year's Players Championship, Bud Cauley shot an impressive 6-under 66 Saturday to make some noise heading into the final round.
Henley: ‘Consistency led to confidence’ in API win
Russell Henley sits down with the Golf Central crew fresh off his stunning victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he reflects on his path to success, his impressive chip-in, and what led him to this point.
Henley was clutch at Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Golf Central crew discusses Russell Henley's amazing comeback win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how some clutch shots from Henley at the eighth, 14th and 16 holes helped him emerge victorious Sunday.