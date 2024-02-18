 Skip navigation
Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman at USATF Indoor Championships
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_240217.jpg
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
nbc_golf_genesisrd3_240217.jpg
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3

Top News

Top Clips

Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention

February 17, 2024 08:43 PM
Will Zalatoris shot a 65 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at The Genesis Invitational, entering the final round just two shots back of the lead and proving he's way ahead of schedule in his recovery from back injury.
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_240217.jpg
5:39
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
2:32
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
nbc_golf_gc_cantlaygenesisleadeax_240216.jpg
6:04
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwithrawalreax_240216.jpg
8:45
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1genesishl_240215.jpg
1:57
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
13:50
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
4:40
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserreact_240214.jpg
6:21
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserfull_240214.jpg
23:31
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
2:05
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
