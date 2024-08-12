 Skip navigation
Top News

SEC Football Media Days
Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: What will be Lydia’s legacy? The are-you-kidding-me? end to Wyndham
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Levi Kitchen on exercise bike.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Levi Kitchen wins, Jalek Swoll gives Triumph first podium
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_wyndham_240812.jpg
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
nbc_roto_galazybrains_240812.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top three NFL preseason storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

SEC Football Media Days
Ohio State extends record AP Top 25 streak; Ole Miss has best preseason ranking since Archie Manning
nbc_golf_gc_kuchar_240811.jpg
Rex & Lav Pod: What will be Lydia’s legacy? The are-you-kidding-me? end to Wyndham
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Levi Kitchen on exercise bike.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Washougal: Levi Kitchen wins, Jalek Swoll gives Triumph first podium
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_wyndham_240812.jpg
Inside Rai’s, Greyserman’s Wyndham performances
nbc_golf_gc_kordathompson_240812.jpg
‘Inconsistencies’ continue for Korda at Olympics
nbc_roto_galazybrains_240812.jpg
Galaxy Brains: Top three NFL preseason storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

2024 Paris Olympics proved 'golf is a global game'

August 12, 2024 12:44 PM
The Golf Today crew looks back on the 2024 Paris Olympics, explaining why it was a massive success worldwide and proved that golf is a global game.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
4:49
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakohof_240812.jpg
4:18
Ko is ‘class personified’ with gold medal secured
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mardyfish_240710.jpg
5:59
Fish thrilled for return to ACC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorycaddie_240710.jpg
5:58
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanintv_240709.jpg
7:24
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_keeganroundtable_240709.jpg
10:12
‘Stupefying’ or ‘genius’ move to appoint Bradley captain?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyreact_240709.jpg
9:31
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240709.jpg
13:05
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_keeganplayerreact_240709.jpg
2:53
Players react to Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy
Now Playing